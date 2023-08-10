Film - Gran Turismo

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Archie Madekwe, left, and David Harbour in a scene from "Gran Turismo."

 (Gordon Timpen/Sony Pictures via AP)

In 2006, a Nissan marketing executive had a truly insane idea to create a competition and an “academy” to turn gamers into race car drivers. Darren Cox saw an untapped market of potential car-buyers in Gran Turismo enthusiasts – the popular PlayStation racing simulator that first came on the market in 1997. And in the third year of the “GT Academy,” an actual star emerged in a 19-year-old British kid named Jann Mardenborough, who would go on to become a professional driver, just like he dreamed.