After being dormant for winter, area farmers markets are cropping up again this weekend in Central Texas. Other area activities include a cleanup initiative in Salado, performances of “Aladdin Jr.” in Cameron, and a comedy showcase in Temple.
Farmers markets
The Temple Small Business Coalition and Fire Base Brewing Company will host a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2 N. Main St. in Temple.
Another farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both farmers markets will feature local produce, and arts and crafts vendors.
Keep Salado Beautiful Spring Cleanup
Keep Salado Beautiful will hold its Spring Cleanup initiative April 10-17. Participants may stop by the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., to pick up a cleanup kit from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Kits will include educational materials for home and garden as well as cleanup supplies.
Participants will pick up trash during the week of April 10-17.
Eagle Disposal will provide dumpsters in the parking lot of the Civic Center where volunteers can deposit their bags of collected litter and recyclable goods anytime during the week. Volunteers are encouraged to post photos on Facebook with the hashtag #ksbcreeksandgardens. Prizes will be awarded for the most trash and most unusual items.
“This is a great opportunity for Salado residents to do their part and help keep our community a clean and attractive place to live, work and visit,” Keep Salado Beautiful Coordinator Lisa Nix said.
For more details visit keepsaladobeautiful.com.
‘Aladdin Jr.’
Milam Community Theater’s children’s theater department will present “Aladdin Jr.” starting this weekend.
The show, which is directed by Danyelle Higginbotham and Brenda Sanders, will be offered 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The show also will run April 16-18. All shows take place at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
Tickets are $8 each and are available online at milamcommunitytheater.com.
Dominic Cheli concert
The Central Texas Orchestral Society will present a performance by world-renowned pianist Dominic Cheli 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
For information or tickets, visit www.ctosarts.org.
Lone Star Gun Show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The sale will feature new and used guns, knives, reloading equipment and supplies, memorabilia and more. Admission is $7 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Comedy shows
A comedy showcase featuring Roderick McDaniel, Aaron Saurez, Ashley Overton and Spencer Gavin will take place 8 p.m. Saturday at Corkys, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in Temple.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP seating. Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/ydnw7tyz.
Laughs also will be on tap at Fire Base Brewing Company as Herron Entertainment will present a comedy show 8 p.m. Saturday at the brewery at 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Tickets are $14 each and are available at tinyurl.com/433m2awa.
Free film screening
As part of its ongoing free film series, the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center in Temple will present two showings of the 2009 film “The Pagan Queen” at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
“The Pagan Queen” tells the legend of Libuse, queen of Moravia and wife of Premysl. It was Libuse who first envisioned the city of Prague to be built on the Vltava River and then saw it through to be built. Patrons are warned that the film contains nudity and violence.
An opera version of the story of Libuse also is available on the museum’s homepage, CzechHeritageMuseum.org.
Fundraisers
CASA garage sales
Two garage sales benefiting the Court Appointed Special Advocates program will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17. One sale will take place at 3210 River Place Drive in Belton and the other will be held at Smile Doctors, 300 Morgan St. in Harker Heights.
CASA is currently seeking donations for the garage sales. Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through April 15 at the CASA office at 112 N. Main St. in Belton; from 1-6 p.m. Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday, April 12-14, at 3210 River Place Drive in Belton; or 1-6 p.m. Monday/Tuesday/ Wednesday, April 12-14, at Smile Doctors, 300 Morgan St. in Harker Heights.
For information call 254-774-1881.
Registration now available for Virtual Turtle Trot
Due the coronavirus, the Kiwanis Club of Belton will hold its annual fundraiser, the Turtle Trot, virtually this year. Participants will keep track of their own distances as they trot, walk or run a 5K anytime April 24 through May 7. The event also will include a virtual turtle costume contest.
Registration costs $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 12 and younger, and $10 for children age 6 and younger. For information or to register visit tinyurl.com/c99b3dt8.
Covenant Lutheran Church garage sale
A garage sale at Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, in the church parking lot (weather permitting).
Items for sale will include furniture, small appliance, lawn equipment and more. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the church’s youth department.
Submission guidelines: Local events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.