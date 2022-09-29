October is right around the corner and there are plenty of events to celebrate the start of the fall season. Area events include multiple Oktoberfest celebrations, the annual Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association tractor show, several fall festivals, live music and more.
Temple Children’s Museum lecture
The Temple Children’s Museum will kick off its new “Cultivator” lecture series today with a special presentation by Kathryn Clark Childers, one of the first five women to become a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service.
The event will take place at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Seleese Thompson, vice president of the museum, said the organization hopes the lecture series can be something everyone in the community enjoys.
Charged with protecting the president, world leaders and others, Childers received the nickname of “pistol packin’ nanny”. In her three years as part of the Secret Service, Childers helped protect the Kennedy children — Caroline and John Jr.
Money generated by the speaker series, Thompson said, would go to help the organization fund programming and work for the museum.
For information and tickets visit www.centraltexastickets.com.
Tractor show
The Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association will host its annual tractor show starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 1717 Eberhardt Road in Temple.
The event will include a tractor pull at 10 a.m., a parade at 1 p.m., a flea market, food trucks, corn shelling, wheat thrashing and blacksmith demonstrations.
Admission is $10 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Oktoberfest celebrations
Temple-area businesses are hosting several Oktoberfest celebrations starting this weekend.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple, will kick off Oktoberfest with a block party starting at 4 p.m. on Friday. The event will include the release of the brewery’s annual Oktoberfest Bier and German food also will be available for purchase. The event also will include live music, axe throwing and vendors.
On Saturday, FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold an Oktoberfest celebration starting at 2 p.m. The event will include vendors, food trucks and more.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple, will hold an Oktoberfest celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The event will include games, live music, food and the brewery’s annual German Festbier.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, also will hold an Oktoberfest celebration starting at noon on Saturday. The event will include special vendors, live music, German food, a stein-holding competition, a bounce house and more. Patrons are encouraged to wear lederhosen or dirndl.
‘Murder on the Orient Express’
Temple Civic Theatre will present performances of “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The play takes place on the Orient Express train. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the train in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it has one less living passenger. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.
Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Temple railroad museum family day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a family day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The theme will be “transportation” and children will have the opportunity to interact with vehicles such as motorcycles, police cars, fire trucks and more. There also will be arts and crafts activities.
The event is free and open to the public.
Dunkin Doggies
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will host “Dunkin Doggies” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
People may bring their dog to come play at the water park. Each dog must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older and show proof of up-to-date vaccination records. Humans will not be allowed in the pool. Dog lifeguards will be on duty.
Cost is $5 per dog. For information call 254-298-5930.
Blessing of the animals
A blessing of the animals event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Francis Episcopal Church outdoor chapel, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature members of the clergy blessing people’s pets. All pets, large and small, are welcome to participate. A short liturgy will be led by the clergy followed by individual pet blessings. Each pet will receive a St. Francis medallion for their pet collar.
Fall festival at Bend of the River
New Beginnings Learning Academy will host a “Fall-O-Ween” festival from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include bounce houses, costumes, candy, games, food trucks, vendors and live music from the Billy Holt band.
Davilla community fall festival
The Davilla community will hold a fall festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
The event will include games, a cake walk, a hay ride, a bounce house, and a petting zoo. There also will be sausage warps, pulled pork sandwiches, and other food available for purchase. The event also will include a silent auction, prize drawing, and a custom fireworks display (weather permitting).
Troy Boo-tique
Troy Boo-tique, an event featuring vendors selling local honey, seasonal decor, arts and crafts and more, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
For information or to receive a free vending spot, contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Cat show
The International Cat Association’s Austin Cat Fanciers group will hold the “Day of the Dead” cat show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will feature 73 breeds of cats in competition each day. The competition will include five rings of daily cat and household pet judging. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the breeders, exhibitors and groomers.
Gun show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature vendors selling guns, knives, hunting equipment, reloading supplies and more.
Admission is $7 for adults and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Moody Cotton Harvest Festival
The city of Moody will hold its annual Cotton Harvest Festival on Saturday.
The event will include live music, a parade, food, games and more.
Parade participants are advised to line up at 9:30 a.m. at the Moody ISD cafeteria (located on the north end of Avenue E). The parade will start at 10 a.m.
The festival will take place along the downtown area and streets will be closed. Activities will include horse rides, bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, a car show, a street dance and more.
The festival will include live music. Tommy Kruger will perform at 1 p.m., Touch of Grey will take the stage at 3 p.m., the Sul Ross Band will perform at 5 p.m., Mike Gilbert will play at 7 p.m., and Landon Heights will close out the festival at 9 p.m.
Moody is located north of Temple on Highway 317.
Ham radio expo
The Temple Area Radio Club will hold a ham radio swap meet on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center. The show will feature vendors selling ham radios, parts and accessories.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. and a prize drawing will take place at noon. The show will end at 1 p.m.
Admission is $5 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Live music
Megan Brucker will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Rebecca Jane will perform at noon, Fairweather Winds will perform at 2:30 p.m. and the Austin Polka Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Erica Michelle will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Branded Heart will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Scratch 3 will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Jennifer Pisarcik will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Belton Police Foundation motorcycle ride
The Belton Police Foundation will host a motorcycle ride benefiting local scholarships on Saturday at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served upon return to the Harley-Davidson dealership.
Sirena’s Creekside Carnival
Legacy Salado Inc. will host Sirena’s Creekside Carnival, an event that will raise funds for an all-abilities playground, on Saturday and Sunday at Pace Park in Salado.
The event will kick off with a parade at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be activities for families as well as a children’s business fair featuring 50 young entrepreneurs. The “Whatever Floats Your Boat” recycled materials boat race will start at 1 p.m. and a “Wild Animal Zoo Show” will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will also feature performances throughout the day from musicians, stilt walkers, bell dancers and mermaids.
The event will continue on Sunday, Oct. 2, with free tickets given away at 9:30 a.m. at the information booth. Sunday’s activities will include a reading of “The Legend of Sirena” by author Sheri Wall, a “glaze your own ornament” event hosted by artist Ro Shaw, and a live demonstration by the Texas Master Naturalists.
There is no cost to attend, but there is a charge for the individual activities. For event registration and the full schedule, visit www.sirenafest.org.
St. Matthews Catholic Church fall festival
St. Matthews Catholic Church, 14051 Highway 190 in Rogers, will hold a fall festival fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Plates of pulled pork, Slovacek sausage, and all the trimmings will be available for $13 each. Tacos, gorditos and hamburgers will be available for purchase.
A plant sale and bake sale sponsored by the Ladies Society will be held in the parish. The event also will include bingo, ring toss and other games for children.
The Good Old Boys band and Eric Landeros will provide musical entertainment.
Proceeds from the event will be used for debt reduction.
Knights of Columbus meal
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold an Oktoberfest-themed meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The meal will include sausage with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans and tea. Plates cost $12 each and a children’s plate also will be available for $6.
Proceeds from the meal will help the organization purchase ultrasound equipment for crisis pregnancy centers. The event is open to the public.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and research, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Liberty Park, 700 Veteran’s Way Drive in Belton. An opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 9:30 a.m.
For information or to register, visit alz.org/walk or call 512-592-0990.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
