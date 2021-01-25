Local fans of rock band Foreigner may feel “as cold as ice” or even "hot blooded" as the group’s show scheduled for April 25 at the Bell County Expo Center has been canceled, according to a news release.
“Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the upcoming Foreigner concert for April 25, 2021 has been cancelled,” Jennifer Weir, director of marketing and public relations for the Expo, said.
Starting Monday, Feb. 1, all purchasers will receive a refund through the original point of purchase they used. If you purchased your tickets online, or over the phone, the Long Center will send you an email with refund information.
“We would like to thank you all for your trust and support and we hope to reschedule this concert in the future,” Weir said.