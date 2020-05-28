Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement last Monday was music to bar owners’ ears.
Abbott’s second phase of reopening Texas allowed for bars and other venues to reopen last Friday.
And with the reopening of bars and increased capacity for restaurants in Central Texas comes the return of live music.
Some venues already have acts performing.
Tonight, Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton will host local favorite Brandon Rhyder for its first outdoor concert of the season as part of its Texas Music Series. The show is free for guests 21 and over and 12 and under, and $10 for guests 13-20 years old. Gates open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m.
The venue has acts lined up throughout the summer. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/schoepfsbbq/.
The Cotton Country Club in Granger is open this weekend and will feature Lucas Sousa at 7 p .m. Friday night. The cost is $10 at the door. Kenny Orts & No Chance will play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the venue recommends reserving a spot in advance to attend.
For information visit https://www.facebook.com/cottoncountryclub/.
Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ in Salado has also reopened its back porch. This weekend the live music will coincide with its annual crawfish boil which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is hosting Billy Holt Band at 7 p.m. Friday on the patio and Darwynn Nail on Saturday.
Other venues, such as O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Bo’s Barn Dance Hall, have decided for now to refrain from returning to live music.