Area events this weekend include a ballet performance, a free concert featuring the 1st Cavalry Division Band, and “Imagine Downtown,” a free family-friendly event at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
‘Temple Community Treasures’ photo exhibit reception
An opening reception for the “Temple Community Treasures” photography contest and exhibit will take place 4:30 p.m. today at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
The exhibit features Temple’s many iconic and historic buildings. The event is being held in conjunction with National Preservation Month, according to Dan Kelleher, Temple’s Main Street program manager.
“The contest is held to promote the importance of preserving our many historic buildings,” he said.
Contest winners — there will be three this year — will be announced at the reception. Contest winners will receive cash awards donated by Extreme Clean of Temple.
‘Imagine Downtown’
The city of Temple will hold “Imagine Downtown,” a free community event featuring family fun, food trucks, and a live music performance by Michael Carubelli starting 6 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
During the event patrons will have the opportunity to give feedback on the future of downtown Temple. For information, visit templetx.gov/ lovedowntown.
‘Bell County Sports’ exhibit
The Bell County Museum’s newest exhibit, “Bell County Sports,” opens Saturday.
The exhibit, which will be on display until Aug. 21, features many of the athletes, teams, and coaches who helped establish a legacy of athletic achievement in Bell County.
The exhibit includes artifacts and photographs and features a wide spectrum of schools, athletes, teams, and coaches. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Killeen track champion Regina Cavanaugh, Temple coach Bob McQueen, Belton wide receiver Robert Ford, Troy baseball great Craig McMurtry, and many more. Also featured are other Bell County school districts, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Temple College.
The museum, located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Armed Forces Day free concert
The 1st Cavalry Division will celebrate Armed Forces Day with a free concert 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The concert, which is open to the public, will feature the 1st Cavalry Division Band and local high school musicians.
Ballet performance
Students from the Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present “Bug Talk,” a story of learning patience, kindness and self-control, Saturday and Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
“Bug Talk” was originally staged in 2006 and 2018 under the direction of Newcomb Ballet owner Renee Gillenwater and tells the story of Bella, who encounters important life lessons in her aunt’s garden where the bugs are bigger than life and take some time to teach her how to be her best self.
Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 and are available online at www.cacarts.org. Those who attend must wear a mask inside the CAC.
Belton Market Days
Discover Downtown Belton will host a Belton Market Days event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) in the downtown historic district in Belton.
The event will feature multiple arts and crafts vendors and more. For information visit www.downtownbelton.com.
Farmers markets
Several farmers markets are coming up in Central Texas.
A farmers market will take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Another farmers market is planned 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 18, at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road (off West Adams behind Temple Fire Station No. 7). The West Temple Park farmers market will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays May 18 through Sept. 30. For vendor information contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Both farmers markets will feature local produce and other vendors.
Comedy show at Corkys
Billy Riggs will headline a two-hour comedy showcase Saturday evening at Corkys, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in Temple. The show also will feature Hogan Allcorn and Adam Wolf.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Outdoor movie night
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, is planning a free outdoor movie night (weather permitting) 8:15 p.m. Friday featuring the film “Up.” Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.
Milam Community Theater
The Milam Community Theater will present “Steel Magnolias” 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Williams Event Center, 404 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. For tickets visit tinyurl.com/47nfpnt6.
The play is a comedy-drama about the bond between a group of women in northwest Louisiana. The play takes place in Truvy’s salon, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The title suggests that the women are delicate as magnolias, but as tough as steel.
The Milam Community Theater will hold auditions for “Nunsense” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25.
This show is a musical farce about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer). The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a riotous revue packed with comedic song and dance numbers.
The show was written by Dan Goggin and is directed by Debbie Cable Brown. Those who audition are advised to wear loose fitting clothes as movement may be involved in casting.
“Nunsense” performance dates are 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. All performances will take place at the Williams Event Center.
For information visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
‘Sound Check’ tickets now available
Tickets are now available for the Temple High School Choral Department’s “Sound Check” show on www.centraltexastickets.com. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, at the high school, 415 N. First St. in Temple.
The show will feature students performing popular songs with a live professional backing band. Music will include selections from artists such as The Killers, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys, Huey Lewis and the News, Aretha Franklin, My Chemical Romance, and Beyoncé.
There is limited socially distanced seating and masks are required. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Call 254-215-7230 with any questions.
Father-daughter dance tickets now available
Tickets are now available for the city of Belton’s annual Father Daughter Dance to be held 6-8 p.m. June 17-19 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The theme for this year will be a 1980s party. Young ladies and their dads (or other father figures) are invited for a night of music, dancing, photos and hors d’oeuvres. The event is open to the public but seating will be limited.
For information call 254-933-5860. To purchase tickets visit tinyurl.com/3vrtjmaz.
Live music
Bo’s Barn Dancehall
Weldon Henson will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Junior Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fire Street Pizza
G. Samuels will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform an acoustic set noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fire Base Brewing Co.
Earle Nelson will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
Fundraisers
Cross Church on Birdcreek garage sale
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, will hold a garage sale from noon to 7 p.m. today and Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Items will include dishes, glassware, books, toys, games, collector items, arts and crafts, live plants and clothing.
Proceeds will help support the church’s charitable work, ministries and the youth summer camp scholarships.
Patrons will be asked to wear a mask.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life of Bell County, which raises funds for the fight against cancer, will hold its annual event noon to midnight Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center. The event will include family friendly activities and more. For information visit www.RelayForLife.org/BellCoTX.
Golf tournament
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Posse will hold a golf tournament 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle in Salado. The event will include multiple categories and prizes. Hole sponsorships also are available.
To sign up to play call Chris Mattice at 512-534-6398 or Jammie Swanks at 254-434-3858. For hole sponsorships, contact Crystal Mattice at 512-848-7869.
Chicken cook-off
A chicken cook-off fundraiser will take place Saturday at Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple. The event will include live music by Rare Dog 4:30-8:30 p.m. Turn in time for entries is 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Troy FFA scholarship fund in memory of Will Barsh.
Submission guidelines: Fundraisers and events may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.