Young artists will entertain audiences this weekend as productions of “Aladdin” and “The Nutcracker” (with a Texas twist) are offered in Central Texas. Other events coming up include a toy and hobby train sale, a “food truck frenzy” and a holiday concert.
‘Aladdin Jr.’ at Temple Civic Theatre
Temple Civic Theatre will offer performances of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The production is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.
Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.
For tickets visit templecivictheatre.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
‘Nutcracker’ ballet, with a Texas twist
The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present “The Texas Nutcracker Ballet” Friday through Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Performances will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the CAC, located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The production is a holiday classic with a “Lone Star twist.”
“Dancers ... will portray the story of Clara as she dreams her way through a thrilling battle between the Cowpokes and Jackrabbits led by the mysterious Jack-a-Lope,” the Classical Ballet Conservatory said. “Journey with Clara to the Land of the Snow and into the Lone Star version of Sugar Plum Fairy Land where you will be entertained and delighted by many Texas favorites, including Yellow Roses, Texas Oil and the Rattlesnake.”
Tickets are $12 each and are available at cacarts.org.
Family candy cane hunt
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a family candy cane hunt 10 a.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Families will have the opportunity to find hidden candy canes and special treats while enjoying a nature walk along Pepper Creek trail. Participants will meet at the Pepper Creek parking lot behind the Scott & White facilities on Kegley road.
Pre-registration is required. To register visit bit.ly/3xe4hVG. For information call 254-298-5690.
Toy and train hobby sale
A toy and train hobby sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn, 5247 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The sale will feature die cast models, Hot Wheels, model kits, trains, slot cars and transportation memorabilia. Admission is $5.
Holiday market and ‘food truck frenzy’
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a holiday market and “food truck frenzy” 2-7 p.m. Saturday in the City Hall west parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event, which will feature multiple food trucks, is free and open to the public.
Holiday concert and benefit
The Temple High School Choir Department will hold “A Holiday Gift” concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple High School auditorium.
In lieu of tickets, the department is partnering with Foster Love Bell County and will be collecting donations for people in need. Items needed include: diapers, pacifiers, baby wipes, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste/tooth brushes, feminine products, baby soap, lotion and deodorant.
The high school is located at 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Belton library events
Belton’s Lena Armstrong Public Library is celebrating its extended hours on Fridays with special activities.
This week, special activities will include a holiday story time. On Dec. 17, an ornament craft time will take place.
All events will be 6-8 p.m. at the library, located at 301 E. First Ave. in Belton.
The library will still offer its normal services during this time.
Multiple events planned at Bell County Expo Center
Whether you are a fan of body building, a gear head, or you’re just looking for some holiday décor, there is something for everyone this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
A Sami show featuring arts and crafts vendors will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m., to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall.
The National Physique Committee will hold its NPC Texas Cup Championships on Saturday in the Garth Arena. Doors will open at 8 a.m.; men’s prejudging begins at 8:30 a.m.; women’s prejudging begins at noon; the men’s finals is at 5:30 p.m. and the women’s finals will take place at 8 p.m.
The Little Valley Auto Swap will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the exposition exhibit area. The event will include vendors selling car parts, antiques and collectables.
The Expo center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For information and tickets visit bellcountyexpo.com.
‘Tree of Angels’ program
The Milam County and District Attorney’s office invites the public to participate in the “Tree of Angels” program 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library on the second floor of the Milam County Courthouse, 102 S. Fannin Ave. in Cameron.
Participants are asked to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree in support or in memory of a victim of violent crime.
Members of the armed services and law enforcement also will be remembered and honored.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Multiple live music acts are planned this weekend at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. Wes Perryman will perform 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Lady in the Men’s Room will perform at noon, Wayworn Traveler will take the stage at 2 p.m., Don Audette will perform at 4:30 p.m. and Madstone will perform at 7 p.m. A recital by the Performing Arts Studio will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the brewery and Grace Church will lead a community Christmas carol sing-along at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. will hold “Merry Mayhem,” a show featuring four bands, from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday. The show will include performances from Stillhouse Howlers, Fvrorem, Burn Ban and SHFUX. Tickets are $10 each and are available on eventbrite.com.
Branded Heart will perform 8 p.m. Friday and 35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Salado Community Chorus will perform 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Salado.
Fundraisers
Holiday bazaar
A holiday bazaar benefitting Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. The event will include photo opportunities with Santa, food and arts and crafts vendors. Vendor spaces and sponsorships are available. For information visit www.holytrinitychs.org/holiday-bazaar.
Holiday pop-up book sale
A Holiday pop-up book sale is ongoing now through Dec. 23 at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. The sale includes books, CDs, and DVDs priced from 50 cents to $2. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the library’s services and programs.
Breakfast Lions Club garage sale
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club will hold a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Marine Outlet annex at 4410 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. The sale will include a drawing for an original George Boutwell signed print. Proceeds from the sale will benefit multiple charities and non-profit groups, including the Texas Lions Camp, The Un-Included Club, McLane Children’s Center for Children with Special Needs, Blue Santa program at the Temple Police Department and the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
