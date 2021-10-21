Area activities coming up in Central Texas include multiple trunk or treat events, an Oktoberfest, a Unity Fest featuring reggae artist Alex Marley, a health fair and more.
Trunk or treat and Halloween events roundup
Halloween is getting an early start this year with several businesses, churches and other organizations offering trunk or treat and Halloween events:
Smile Orthodontics, 2113 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, will hold a trunk or treat event 5-8 p.m. Friday.
A Halloween bash for kids will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Participants are asked to bring one non-perishable food item to help the less fortunate during Thanksgiving. The event will include games, indoor trick or treating and a costume contest.
Carlson Law Firm, 2010 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, will hold a trunk or treat event 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a haunted hayride event 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River in Temple. The hayride will feature a narrated tour with scary scenes and creepy characters. For tickets, visit templeparks.com or call 254-298-5690.
Elmcroft of Cottonwood senior living center, 3002 Jack Rabbit Road in Temple, will hold a trunk or treat event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The event is free and open to the public.
Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Following the event, the theater will offer a drive-in showing of “Hocus Pocus.” The drive-in is free for those who register their vehicles and give out candy and $5 for all others. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/39FImvX.
Fright Fest “Creep Thru,” a trick-or-treating event sponsored by the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department, will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple. The event will include a costume contest and fire dance show.
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department will hold a trunk or treat event 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6803 Sparta Road in Belton. The event will include a costume contest.
The Silo of Screams, a haunted house attraction located at 1511 Industrial Blvd. in Temple, is now open. The attraction will be offered every Friday and Saturday night in October. It opens at 8 p.m. and the ticket office closes at 11 p.m. each evening. The Silo of Screams offers “30,000 square feet of horror,” according to its website. For tickets and information, visit https://siloofscreams.com.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will host a trunk or treat event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot. To reserve a spot to hand out treats call 254-778-5450.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The post’s annual chili cook-off also will take place Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Un-Included Club, in partnership with the First Baptist Church of Temple and Greater Zion Church of God in Christ, will hold a trunk or treat event 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 808 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
A “Boo Cru” event to cheer on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders as they take on the Belhaven Blazers will take place noon Saturday, Oct. 30. Participants, who are encouraged to wear costumes, will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat at 10 different locations across Crusader Stadium during the first half. A halftime parade of costumes is planned. University officials ask that costumes be appropriate, modest and free of demonic and/or political symbolism. Crusader Stadium is located at 1520 University Drive in Belton.
Discover Downtown Belton will hold a “Candy Trail” event 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at several locations in downtown Belton.
Vista Community Church will hold a trunk or treat event 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple. The event will include free candy, food and drinks. To host a trunk, visit thevista.tv/trunk.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will hold a trunk or treat event 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. To register a vehicle to participate, call the church office at 254-773-2147 or email ibc@ibctemple.org. Candy donations may be brought in at the church office.
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a drive-through trunk or treat event 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Candy donation are needed and may be dropped off in the parish office. To volunteer email klastovica@ctkbelton.org for information.
Outdoor movie night
Trinity Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlandwood Road in Temple, will hold a free outdoor screening of the Disney/Pixar film “Luca” 6 p.m. Friday.
Other activities will include a bounce house, yard games, and a food truck.
Health and wellness fair
The Temple Community Clinic will host a health, education and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include health screenings, flu vaccinations, a clinic tour and the chance to win a $100 gift card.
Troy United Methodist Church fall festival
Troy United Methodist Church will hold a fall festival Saturday at 2500 FM 935 (about two miles east of Interstate 35).
A bake sale and vendor booths will open at 8 a.m.; a garage sale will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a silent auction from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a live auction at 2 p.m.
A barbecue chicken lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Plates cost $10 for adults and $7 for children. For information call 254-938-2364.
Seaton Brethren Church fall festival
Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple, will hold a fall festival 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The event will include various games, hot dogs, and trunk or treat opportunities.
Vocal Point concert
Vocal Point, the Temple College musical theatre ensemble, will present a free performance titled “Connections: Musical Theatre Concert” on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 12:30 p.m. in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre.
Students will bring to life highlighted music and scenes from the Broadway shows “Waitress,” “Sister Act,” and “Theory of Relativity.”
Vocal Point is directed by Priscilla Santana and accompanied by pianist David Perez-Guerra. The ensemble includes Temple College music majors, selected dual credit high school students and community members.
The Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre is located in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2570 S. Fifth St. in Temple. For information on this concert and other events sponsored by the Temple College Fine Arts Division call 254-298-8555.
Sirril Art Gallery artist reception
Sirril Art Gallery will host a Fall New Art and Artist reception 6-9 p.m. Friday in the gallery located upstairs at 1 Royal St. in Salado.
The reception will highlight the work of Georgetown artist Samantha Wikan. Also featured will be work by Michael Pritchett, Sirril Art Gallery owner, as well as artists Connie Adcock, Kristin Donnelly and Annaliegh Mullins.
The event is open to the public. For information call 469-877-0374.
Oktoberfest
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold its final Oktoberfest celebration for the year on Saturday. The event features vendors, German food, games and live music throughout the day.
Artists sought for art show
The Mary Ruth Briggs Library in Morgan’s Point Resort will hold an art show 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and artists of all ages and disciplines are currently sought to display their work.
There is no charge to enter art pieces. Online applications are available at morganspointresorttx.com.
Steak, Stein and Wine festival
The Cameron Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Steak, Stein and Wine Festival 2-9 p.m. Saturday at 100 S. Houston Ave. in Cameron.
Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a sampling of local wineries and breweries. The event will feature live music and vendors throughout the day and will conclude with a street dance.
A ribeye steak dinner by 44 Farms will be available for $40 per plate with seating at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.cameron-tx.com.
Unity Fest
Ras Kitchen will hold a “Unity Fest” block party on South Main Street in downtown Temple from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday. The event will feature performances by Alex Marley, Rose Short and more. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
Live music
Pure Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today and The Good Ol’ Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Monday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
The Clint Walker Blues Band will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Last Call will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Lavender Fields will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Compton McMurray will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Clint Walker Blues Band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Rare Dog and The Backroads Band will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple.
DJ Ben-Jamin will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The Jarrells will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643 in Chilton, will hold its annual fish 4:30-7 p.m. or until sold out Saturday. Plates cost $12 each. The event will be drive-through only.
Junior League of Bell County 5K
The Junior League of Bell County will hold a family fun run 5K/10K event 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 Kegley Road in Temple. For information or to register, visit runsignup.com/JLBellCoFamily5k. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite costume.
The Junior League of Bell is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody area (The Grove).
Plates cost $12 for adults and $6 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
Bake sale
The Seaton Brethren Christian Sisters will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Kolaches, cake, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, tamales, pecans, homemade canned goods, sandwiches and homemade soup and chicken dressing will be available for purchase.
Pre-orders for chicken dressing only are being taken up to Oct. 25. To place an order, call 254-718-5356 or 254-913-6054. Dressing is to be picked up at the church the day of the fundraiser.
A resale shop will feature gently used items for sale.
A drawing will feature a handmade quilt and gift cards from local businesses as prizes, Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports. The event is free and open to the public.
St. Mary’s Casino Night
St. Mary’s Catholic School will hold its annual Casino Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include games, live and silent auctions, and drawings for prizes. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Tickets, which are available at the school’s office or online at www.smtrust.org, are $50 each. The event is open only to those age 21 and older.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, are on sale. The ball, which will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Multiple sponsorship levels are available. To purchase a ticket or for information, call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Table sales will close at noon on Monday, Nov. 29.
Fashion Bingo
The Women’s Society at St. Luke Catholic Church is holding a “Fashion Bingo” fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 7, at the church’s parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Participants will play bingo and have the opportunity to win designer purses and jewelry. Doors will open at noon and games will be played 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. The event will include a drawing for prizes of wallets and wristlets. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each or five for $20.
For tickets or information, call 254-718-2991.
Holy Trinity 5K
A 5K fundraiser for Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
This year the school is encouraging individuals with physical disabilities to participate in the 5K, which will support the nonprofit organization Adaptive Adventures. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/htchs5k.
BEEA rummage sale
The Bell Extension Education will hold its annual rummage sale, which benefits Bell County 4-H scholarships, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at the Seaton Community Center, 12301 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Items for sale will include household goods, small kitchen appliances, clothing, tools, bicycles, Christmas decorations and more. A drawing will be held for a handmade quilt.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Designer Purse Bingo
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, which helps abused children, is seeking sponsorships for its upcoming Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser.
This year’s event will take place 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Several sponsorship levels are available: the Maya Angelou for $1,000; the Monarch Butterfly for $600; the Blue Moon Butterfly for $450; the Adonis Blue Butterfly for $350. Individual tickets may be purchased for $60 each. For information and more sponsorships details, call Holly 254-939-2946 ext. 104 or Brittney at 254-939-2946 ext. 101.
Submission guidelines: Fundraisers and local events may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.