The Stream

This combination of images shows promotional art for "Raymond & Ray," a film premiering Oct. 21 on Apple TV, "Descendant," a documentary premiering Oct. 21 on Netflix, and "Doc Martin," premiering its 10th and final season Oct. 17 on Acorn TV.

 (Apple/Netflix/Acorn via AP)

The following is a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.