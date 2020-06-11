Central Texas residents looking for something to do this weekend have plenty of options. Area events include a unity rally in Belton, a Flag Day tribute in Temple, and lots of live music.
Unity rally
Illuminate Music & Entertainment Group will hold a unity rally to stand against racism in Bell County at 6 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
“This will be a peaceful event and the goal is to inspire the people of Bell County to take action against racism and injustice and to bring light and hope in these dark times. The event will feature musicians, pastors, and community leaders from all over Bell County,” event organizers said.
Social distancing measures for the coronavirus will be observed and event organizers encourage those in attendance to wear masks.
For information contact Michael Carpenter, Illuminate co-founder, at 254-716-0978.
Flag Day at the Elks Lodge
The Elks Lodge No. 138 will hold a Flag Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at 2613 Airport Road in Temple.
The ceremony is open to the public. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Flag Day is held on June 14 and it commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
Disc golf tournament
The Heritage Park Open – Drive by Innova, a PDGA Sanctioned C-Tier disc golf tournament, will be at 7 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Park, 100 Park Ave. in Belton. Players must register online at www.discgolfscene.com.
A Story Worth Telling
A Story Worth Telling, an open-mic event, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Knead Peace, 10465 FM 2410 in Belton. All arts are welcome, including music, spoken word, magic, comedy, or just simple storytelling.
A $5 donation is encouraged to help keep the event going.
Poetry session
The Live Poets group will hold an open-mic poetry reading at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First Ave. in Belton.
Live music
Kyle Park and the Caleb Young Band will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. The show is free for adults 21 and over and children 12 and younger. All others must pay $10 for entry.
Live music also will be offered this weekend at Barrow Brewing Company in Salado. The Hot Pickin’ 57s will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Tribal Connection will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the brewery, located at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton, has resumed live music performances. Ella Reid will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Martian Folk will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant.
Club 190, located at 3232 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple, has resumed musical entertainment. DJ Desperado will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and DJ Suavesito will perform 9 p.m. Saturday.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will have multiple live music performances over the weekend. Lance Wade Thomas will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Jayme Wade will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant at 7425 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Branded Heart will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dance Hall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Jake Marlin and the Reckless will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
The Lone Star Tall Boys will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Base Brewery, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
An acoustic performance featuring special guest Janann Powers will take place 3 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Pool party for the Class of 2020
Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, will hold a 2020 senior pool party at 8 p.m. Friday.
“With times being hard we understand that the most precious moments of being a senior were taken from you. This event is for you, to come have fun and enjoy a glow party at summer fun water park, with the entire park being reserved just for you,” park management said.
To purchase a ticket, visit 2020-senior-pool-party.ticketleap.com.
CAC Artist in Residence
Stephen D. Steger from Neo Alchemy Arts will host the Artist in Residence program from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
Each Friday a featured artist puts on a demonstration at the CAC and shares sources for inspiration and secrets of the creative process. These demonstrations are open to the public.
The topic of Steger’s session will be wire wrapped jewelry.