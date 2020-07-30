The Temple Civic Theatre is slated to begin staged readings of “Same Time, Next Year” on Friday.
“One of the most popular romantic comedies of the century, 'Same Time, Next Year' ran four years on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn, who later recreated her role in the successful motion picture,” Temple Civic Theatre said in a news release.
The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year.
The show will run through August 2 with tickets selling at $20 for adults and $12 for students. However, Temple Civic Theater said students can receive a $7 discount if they show up 30 minutes before showtime with a student ID. Interested attendees are asked to call 254-778-4751 for tickets.
Streaming access to the show also will be sold, as limited seating is available. Access can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/events/TempleCivicTheatre.
Sunday matinees are currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m., but all other performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s cast will include Margo Bierwirth Wyatt as Doris and Chris Wohleb as George.