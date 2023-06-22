It may not be the Fourth of July yet, but the celebration is starting early in Belton with a street party on Saturday around the courthouse square. Other events coming up in Central Texas this weekend include a “Winnie the Pooh” children’s musical at the CAC in Temple, a barbecue cookoff in Thorndale, live music and more.
Thorndale VFD barbecue cookoff
Big things are happening in the little town of Thorndale this weekend as the volunteer fire department holds its annual barbecue cookoff, which will feature multiple days of live music, food, fun and games.
The firemen’s softball tournament will take place in the city park field Friday through Sunday. A fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Friday at city park field.
The main event takes place on Saturday. An arts and crafts show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A cook’s meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Veteran’s Memorial Hall. A “42” domino tournament will be held in Veteran’s Memorial Hall at 11 a.m. (registration will start at 10 a.m.).
The Thorndale Firemen Ladies Auxiliary will serve a turkey and dressing dinner at Fireman’s Hall starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
A washer pitching tournament will take place at noon on Saturday with registration starting at 10:30 a.m.
Cookoff winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday under the park pavilion.
A fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will feature a dance with live music from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the city park pavilion. Hayden McBride and Carson Jeffery will provide the music on Friday and the Crossroads band will close out the event on Saturday.
For information on competing in the cookoff contact Tammy at 512-269-3598; arts and crafts vendors may contact Jami and 512-430-0990; and those interested in the softball tournament may contact Michael at 512-228-0249.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department and its efforts to build a new fire station.
Kiddo Card event
The Temple Police Department will hold a Kiddo Card event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Participating children ages 2-15 will receive a photo ID card that includes the child’s name, address, date of birth, eye color, hair color, height, weight, thumbprint, and emergency contact information.
The event is free and open to the public.
Comedy show
A live taping of the “Stand up for America Comedy Show” will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The show will feature a live taping by Seriouz Filmz of performances by D-One, Scott Witkop, Chris Ward, Seth Bryan, Janey V and Adam Wolf.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Belton street party
Belton’s annual Independence Day celebration will kick off a little early this year with a street party at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the downtown courthouse square. The event will feature food trucks, craft beer and wine, family friendly activities and live music.
The featured musical acts will include Grupo Pression, Kenny Orts and No Chance, and the Leon River Band.
“This is the big kickoff for our annual celebrations,” said Katherine Mutchler of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time for the community to get together, celebrate our country and have some fun.”
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a screening of the film “This is Spinal Tap” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The 1984 film, a satire of rock bands and rock documentaries, follows a metal band struggling to find fame. It is rated R.
The screening is free and open to the public.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ at the CAC
Academie Musique of Central Texas is bringing the Hundred Acre Wood to life with performances of “Winnie The Pooh” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St in Temple.
The program, a summer children’s musical, will feature performances from children ages 8-12 years old from across Central Texas. The show will feature songs and children’s favorite characters, including Winnie Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Owl and Rabbit.
The shows follows Winnie the Pooh as he searches for honey. He learns that Christopher Robin has been captured and enlists his friends to help rescue the boy. Along the way they learn about teamwork and friendship.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased online at cacarts.org.
‘Y’all Means All’ pride festival
FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold “Y’all Means All,” a pride festival, from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include food trucks, vendors, and live music from Big Wy’s Brass Band and Martian Folk.
Revival at Liberty Park
The Veterans Outreach Ministry will hold a revival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Liberty Park, 500 E. Ave. C in Belton.
The event will include praise and worship, guest speakers and a bike blessing. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs. The event is free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC
Ethan Smith and The Dirt Road Rebellion will perform as part of the Hot Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Denver Williams will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Lilly Milford will perform at 10 a.m. and the Jolly Jankin String Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and Jack Comeaux will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Chris Max will perform 6 p.m. Friday, and Beth Lee & The Breakups will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Academy SPJST, 711 E. Rio Poco St. in Little River-Academy.
Brady Honeycutt will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
FUNDRAISERS
Benefit concert
The band Fresh Horses will perform Garth Brooks hits during a benefit concert at 6 p.m. on Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Advanced tickets may be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Clements Boys and Girls Club, the Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club and the Lake Belton Bronco Athletic Booster Club.
Divine Desserts
“Divine Desserts,” a fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, will take place 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets for the event are $125 for individuals, $230 for couples, and $900 for a table of eight. Sponsorships also are available. Each ticket includes dinner, two drinks and an unlimited dessert buffet.
The keynote speaker will be former competitive swimmer Margaret Hoelzer, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and former world-record holder. The event also will include live and silent auctions and a drawing for prizes.
Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
