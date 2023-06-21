Elemental

This image shows Ember, voiced by Leah Lewis, left, and Wade, voiced by Mamoudou Athie in a scene from the animated film “Elemental.”

 Disney/Pixar/AP

Pixar’s “Elemental” conjures a diverse metropolis where the elements — fire, water, earth and air — live like ethnicities mostly ghettoized from one other. For fire and water, especially, mingling can be combustible. A bad splash could consume fire; a strong flame could evaporate water. This is the rare kids’ movie where subway rides are actually more fraught with danger than in the real world.