Salado Legends sneak peek

Cadence Avila performs as Sirena during a sneak peek of the annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical recently at Greenfields Coffee in Salado. The annual show opens this weekend at the Goodnight Amphitheater in Salado. For information and tickets visit www.centraltexastickets.com.

 Jason Deckman/Special to the Telegram

History will come to life this weekend in Salado as the annual outdoor musical “Salado Legends” gets under way. Other events coming up in Central Texas include an LFA match at the Bell County Expo Center, a car show in Belton, live music and more.