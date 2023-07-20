History will come to life this weekend in Salado as the annual outdoor musical “Salado Legends” gets under way. Other events coming up in Central Texas include an LFA match at the Bell County Expo Center, a car show in Belton, live music and more.
Legacy Fighting Alliance match
Legacy Fighting Alliance will hold a featherweight world title match between Elijah Johns and Javier Garcia at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Ticket prices range from $17 to $62.50. Tickets may be purchased on www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Farmers market
An evening farmers market will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the John Q. Thompson pavilion at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The event will feature vendors selling grass-fed beef, pastured poultry, locally grown vegetables and more. There is no charge to participate in the farmers market. For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
‘Salado Legends’
The annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical will open Saturday at the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The sprawling, family-friendly two-act production tells the story of Scottish settlers’ arrival in Central Texas circa 1850, includes flashbacks of Native Americans and European explorers, chronicles the Civil War years and ends with survivors of the Confederate Army returning to Salado.
There are songs, dances, a love story and a rueful reminder of the hubris that characterized the attitudes of the South.
Other show dates are July 29 and Aug. 5. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the performance will begin at about 8:15 each evening. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.
‘Through My Eyes’
A local organization devoted to empowering those experiencing homelessness is hoping to highlight the beauty and humanity around the community with an upcoming art show.
Feed My Sheep Temple will present its second “Through My Eyes” art exhibit at Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow in Temple, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The exhibit will feature work from the community. Organizers say they hope the art show will give visibility and humanity to the people around us.
Car show
The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton, will hold a car show from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
The show will feature classic cars, custom vehicles, and live music from Gabor Nicholson at 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Morgan’s Point library summer reading program
The Mary Ruth Briggs library in Morgan’s Point Resort announced its summer reading program, “Health is Wealth,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, starting this weekend and continuing through Aug. 12.
The program is open to children in preschool through fifth grade. Children in sixth grade and above are needed as youth volunteers.
The program will include presentations from health experts, crafts, games and snacks. Each registered participant will receive a backpack with school supplies. The library is located at 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort. Participants may register in person at City Hall or online at morganspointresorttx.com.
The program is free and open to the public.
Coryell County celebration
The Coryell County Historical Commission, in conjunction with Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and the Coryell County commissioners, are currently making plans for the 125th anniversary of the Coryell County Courthouse completed on July 18, 1898.
Festivities will be on the south side lawn of the courthouse starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The schedule will include the posting of the colors by an area horseback color guard, the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance by Casey Curry, the National Anthem sung by Charles Ament, the Texas Pledge of Allegiance by Casey Curry, followed by the Texas anthem sung by Dr. Steve Norris. Felicia Inman will offer an opening prayer.
A welcome will be offered by Coryell County Historical Commission president Danny Corbett followed by Coryell County Judge Roger Miller, who will share the history of the construction of the courthouse.
Festivities planned will include speakers, live music and old-fashioned games for children and adults alike.
There will be a rededication ceremony of the Texas State Historical Marker that was originally installed on the north side of the structure but will be relocated to the south side of the building, which was the original main entrance of the building.
Larry Weiss of Harris Creek recently restored the original marker and brought it back to its original condition for the 125th anniversary celebration.
The Coryell County Courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
During the 125th anniversary celebration, non-guided tours will be given of the historic structure which was restored in the late 1980s.
Those planning to attend the celebration are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating on the courthouse lawn. Several food trucks will be on hand to provide refreshments and a courthouse birthday cake will be provided by the Coryell County Historical Commission.
Book launch party
A launch party for author Perci Jay’s first novel, “The Bride of Lycaster,” will take place on Saturday at the Belton MK&T Depot, 201 N. East St. in Belton.
A social time for mixing and mingling will start at 7 p.m., an author talk and Q&A session will take place at 7:30 p.m., and music will start at 8:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
Sami show
A Sami show will take place this weekend in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The show will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, home decor, jewelry, boutique clothing, candles and more.
Admission is $6 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Live music
Texas Lightning will perform as part of the Hot Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
Kolby Cooper and Slade Coulter will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Tickets may be purchased on www.outhousetickets.com.
Wayworn Traveler will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, the Don Owens Backroads Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Jim and Hilary will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Borderline will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Texas Double Shot will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. Admission is $10 each evening.
The Backroads Band will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, Scratch 3 will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Garrett Askins will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Dale Watson will perform as part of the Texas Music Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $25 for CAC members and $30 for non-members and may be purchased online at cacarts.org.
Conjunto Prestigio with DJ Desperado will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Express 35, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Admission is $15.
Dan Guevara will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cork & Barrels, 7373 Honeysuckle in Temple.
Colin Boutwell will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy.
Fundraiser
Texas Hold ’Em tournament
The Temple Civic Theatre Guild will hold its first Texas Hold ’Em tournament on Saturday at the Wayne Bachus home, 700 N. Ninth St. The cards will be dealt at 7 p.m.
A $50 entry fee will include tournament play, food and drinks. For those who don’t care to play, a $25 food-and-drink-only version will be available. A variety of heavy hors d’oeuvres and snacks will be available, as will an open bar. Tickets are available at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Temple Civic Theatre.