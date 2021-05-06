Poets and musicians from across the U.S. will descend on Central Texas this weekend for the annual Central Texas Poetry and Prose Readings and the inaugural Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering. Other upcoming events include a performance of “Steel Magnolias” in Cameron and First Friday in downtown Temple.
Cowboy poetry event
The inaugural Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering will bring artists from across America to Central Texas this weekend.
Event organizer Sharon Douglas said she and her husband, Bob, came up with the idea of a Salado event after a similar event in Alpine shut down for good.
The event gets started at 6 p.m. today with an artist’s reception at Salado Museum, 423 Main St. The event — sponsored by the Salado Cultural Arts District — is open to the public. Snacks and coffee will be available, and Bill Lutz of Heritage Country Church will provide entertainment. A $10 donation will benefit the museum, Douglas said.
The festival will feature two nights of concerts — Friday and Saturday at Heritage Country Church, 9929 Lark Trail in Salado. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. both nights and barbecue will be available. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and KCEN-TV meteorologist Andy Anderson will host both shows.
Performing will be Don Cadden, Washtub Jerry, Chris Isaacs, Grady Lee, Gary Allegretto, J.C. Penny, Ol’ Jim Cathey, Teresa Burleson, Devon Dawson, Freddy Fuller and Christian Grigsby.
On Saturday, visitors won’t have to wait until evening to be entertained. Live music and poetry readings begin at 9:45 a.m. at Barrow Brewery, Stagecoach Inn and Salado Museum.
Allegretto will be offering harmonica lessons at 1 p.m. at the Salado museum. Tickets are $20 for an hour class and are available at centraltexastickets.com. The fee includes a harmonica.
A Writer’s Rendezvous begins at 2:30 p.m. and will feature many of the weekend’s performers. Entry is a $10 donation to the museum, Douglas said.
The event will conclude with a 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at Heritage Country Church, she said.
For information and tickets visit centraltexastickets.com.
Tablerock poetry event
Thom the World Poet, an Austin transplant from Australia, will host the 2021 edition of Central Texas Poetry and Prose Readings on Saturday at Tablerock Amphitheater. Admission is $10 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under.
“Face masks are recommended and seating will be limited to 400 because of the pandemic,” Mills said.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with refreshments, followed by the first readings of the evening by Salado poet laureate Patsy Stanford Wilson and longtime Poetry sponsors Richard and Linda Egg.
Mills said young poets will take the stage at 6 p.m. following introductions by Darrell Street of the Salado school board and Salado English and poetry teacher Terri Seaton. The youngsters will be reading from their anthology — Salado Beacon.
Beginning at 7 p.m., about 50 poets from as far away as Europe and Canada — and as close as Bell County — will present three-minute readings from the event’s 13th anthology, a book featuring animal tales. The anthology and the Salado Beacon will be available for purchase.
Local presenters will include Sandi Horton of Waco, Thom Woodruff of Austin, Nancy Fierstien of Dripping Springs, Barbara Sorge of Belton and Donna Bowling of Temple.
For information and tickets visit centraltexastickets.com.
First Friday
Multiple businesses in downtown Temple will take part in First Friday, which features live music, food, outdoor art and shopping opportunities. The theme for this month’s First Friday is Cinco de Mayo.
Several new businesses will be open for First Friday this month, including the Jamaican restaurant Ras Kitchen at 17 S. Main St. and the Mexican/Asian fusion restaurant Mexiko Café at 116 S. First St.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., will close off the street in front of the pub for a “May Fest” block party, which will feature an axe throwing trailer, live music by Cade Baccus & The Sawdust Stompers, arts and crafts vendors and the Flexin Texan food truck.
Artist 2 Artist showcase will hold a Cinco De Mayo block party starting at 3 p.m. featuring art vendors and more at the courtyard across the street from Bird Creek Burger Co., 6. S. Main St. in downtown Temple.
‘Steel Magnolias’ in Milam County
The Milam Community Theater is kicking of its adult season with “Steel Magnolias.”
The opening night is sold out, but tickets are still available for other show times.
“We still have plenty of (tickets) available for the other performances,” said Monica Schiller, play producer. “May 9 the performance is 2 p.m. Think about taking mom to a play Sunday afternoon to celebrate Mother’s Day,” she said.
Other performance dates are 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16. All performances are at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. For information or to purchase tickets visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
‘Once Upon a Mattress’ at the CAC
Central Texas Christian School’s theater company is slated to take the stage at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, this weekend for their rendition of “Once Upon a Mattress,” a musical comedy.
David Koontz, CTCS’ theater director, said there will be three showings for the comedic retelling of “The Princess and the Pea”: 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets can be pre ordered online at bit.ly/3u84MOL for $5, while admission will be granted at the door for $7, according to CTCS.
National Train Day in Temple
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will celebrate National Train Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event marks the anniversary of the driving of the golden spike in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.
The event will include goodie bags for children, various exhibits, and a drawing for a toy-filled case.
Comedy shows
Downtown@Sundown: Off the Rails Comedy Night will take place 7 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple. Artist Peter the Adequate will perform an interactive family friendly comedy show.
Also this weekend, Artist Symply Courtney will headline a comedy showcase 7 p.m. Saturday on the main stage at Corkys, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in Temple.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple, also will hold a comedy show this weekend. The show by Herron Entertainment will take place 8 p.m. Saturday at the brewery.
Storywalk program
The city of Belton will hold a Storywalk program along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail Thursday and Friday. The hike highlights a piece of children’s literature during each event.
The featured book this week will be “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch.
Those who wish to participate may park at the Harris Community Park, go down the hike and bike trail, and turn right.
Cameron Fun Fest
The eighth annual Cameron Fun Fest and BBQ Shootout will take place Friday and Saturday at Wilson Ledbetter Park, 1007 S. College Ave. in Cameron.
The event will include a barbecue competition, live music Friday evening, and arts and crafts vendors. Activities on Saturday include a 5K run at 8:30 a.m., Kid Fish at 10 a.m., and cornhole, horseshoe and washer tournaments.
There is no booth fee for arts and crafts vendors. For information, call Julie Sulak at 254-697-4971
Farmers markets
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Another farmer’s market also will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
American Bucking Bull at the Bell County Expo Center
American Bucking Bull Inc. and the Professional Bull Riders will bring the ABBI South Heritage Futurity to the Bell County Expo Center Equine and Livestock Complex this weekend. This event will feature some of the best up-and-coming bull riders facing the top up-and-coming bulls for exhilarating 8-second rides.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Live music
Bo’s Barn Dancehall
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Wrongway Jackson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fire Street Pizza
Martian Folk will perform an acoustic set noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Barrow Brewing Co.
The Loch Ness Rockers will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Wes Perryman will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, and Walt Wilkins will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Bold Republic Brewing Co.
Martian Folk will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Bold Republic Brewing Co., 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Fundraisers
Covenant Lutheran Church bake sale
Covenant Lutheran Church will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot/portico, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple. Items for sale will include cookies, brownies and cakes. Proceeds will benefit the church’s youth program.
Cross Church on Birdcreek garage sale
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, will hold a garage sale from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 14, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15.
Items will include dishes, glassware, books, toys, games, collector items, arts and crafts, live plants and clothing.
Proceeds will help support the church’s charitable work, ministries, and the youth summer camp scholarships.
Patrons will be asked to wear a mask.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life of Bell County, which raises funds for the fight against cancer, will hold its annual event noon to midnight Saturday, May 15, at the Bell County Expo Center. The event will include family friendly activities and more. For information visit www.RelayForLife.org/BellCoTX.
Golf tournament
The William County Sheriff’s Posse will hold a golf tournament 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle in Salado. The event will include multiple categories and prizes. Hole sponsorships also are available. To sign up to play call Chris Mattice at 512-534-6398 or Jammie Swanks at 254-434-3858. For hole sponsorships, contact Crystal Mattice at 512-848-7869.
