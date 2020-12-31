Those feeling cabin fever are in luck as multiple outdoor events are coming up in Central Texas, including a New Year’s Day hike at Mother Neff State Park in Moody, First Friday in downtown Temple, and the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Temple.
First Friday
First Friday, which features food specials, after-hours shopping and live music, will take place this Friday at multiple businesses in downtown Temple.
This Friday’s events also include the Artist 2 Artist showcase, which features multiple artists selling their art pieces at the Main Street Courtyard, 5 S. Main St. in Temple.
Those who attend First Friday events are asked to adhere to social distance guidelines. For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378.
New Year’s Day hike
Each year Mother Neff State park in Moody hosts a hike along its trails on the first day of the new year.
This year’s New Year’s Day hike will be a little different due to COVID-19. Instead of crowds being led by a staff member around the different sites of the park, guests will have the opportunity to go on self-guided tours to allow for social distancing.
The park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Park officials said once attendees complete their hike, they are able to come back to the park’s visitor center before they leave for a small memento of their participation.
Park officials are asking those interested in participating in the hike to sign up early with a day pass.
People are able to purchase a day pass online for $2 at https://bit.ly/2KD1JMW.
Polar Bear Plunge
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department is holding a cool event for families — the annual Polar Bear Plunge — on Saturday. Participants will be able to ring in the New Year with an ice-cold ride down a 180-foot slide into a catch pool at Lion’s Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S Fifth St. in Temple.
Tickets are $20 each and are available online at https:/bit.ly/3h0T9U7. Tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets will not be available at the gate.
Participants will be able to sign up for various time slots starting at 10:30 a.m.
Participants are advised that the water temperature will be less than 60 degrees, so be prepared for a frigid finale.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced at this event.
Annual 5K run
Those looking to start the new year off on the right foot are encouraged to participate in the eighth annual Arches Resolutions 5K and 10K run, which will take place in person 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple.
Registration must be completed by Sunday, Jan. 3. To register visit https://bit.ly/3oMsEnW or call 254-298-5690 for information.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners and the top three male and female winners per age group.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced at this event.
‘Bag of Books’ sale
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, is holding a “Bag of Books” sale. Patrons will be able to purchase a bag of books for $5.
Selections include fiction, non-fiction, science fiction and children’s books. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased as long as supplies last.
To arrange for your selections and curbside pickup, call the library at 254-298-5556.