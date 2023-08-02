Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Michelangelo “Mikey,” voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., left, Donatello, “Donnie” voiced by Micah Abbey, Leonardo “Leo,” voiced by Nicolas Cantu and Raphael “Raph,” voiced by Brady Noon appear in a scene from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

 Paramount Pictures/AP

There are some good gags and clever innovations in the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” but there is one brilliant idea: casting Ice Cube as the voice of the movie’s mutant insect supervillain Super Fly.