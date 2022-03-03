Upcoming events in Central Texas this weekend include a circus in Belton, a family day at the Temple railroad museum, a 5K run sponsored by LULAC, live music and more.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to hold First Friday, an event that features shopping, live music and more, this Friday. The themes for this month are Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day.
As part of First Friday festivities, Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., will hold a block party featuring live music, ax throwing and food trucks. Activities will start at 4 p.m.
Also, a new boba tea shop, Cha Community, will open on Friday at 7 N. Main St.
Total Elegance Creations event center, 15 S. Main St., will hold a Mardis Gras celebration featuring a photo booth, music from DJ Dav, sweet treats and more.
Mexiko Cafe, 116 S. First St., will hold a block party with vendors and live music from Astron+ 55.
Family Day at the railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a “Fiesta Family Day” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will offer participants the chance to explore Mexican cultural traditions and heritage. Activities will include arts and crafts.
Carden Circus
The Carden International Circus is coming to the Bell County Expo Center this weekend.
Show times will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2-6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The event will include feats of athleticism, exotic animals, including elephants, tigers and more.
For tickets and information visit www.bellcountyexpo.com. The expo center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Gun show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place this weekend in the assembly hall of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature vendors selling firearms, swords, knives, hunting gear, memorabilia and more. Admission costs $7 and children age 12 and young may enter for free.
Vintage drags
Vintage vehicles will be the star of the show this weekend as the Little River Dragway hosts “Vintage Drags” on Saturday.
The event will feature traditionally built hot rods, stock cars, gassers and dragsters, all American made from 1975 and earlier.
Admission is $15 (children age 12 and younger may enter for free) and gates open at 9 a.m. The dragway is located at 13314 State Highway 95 in Holland.
‘Comedia en Espanol’ showcase at Corkys
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold “Comedia en Espanol,” a comedy showcase featuring Latin American comedians on Saturday.
Featured performers will include Kiko Villamizar, Fernando “Panda” Chacón, Jesus “Midnite” Castillo, Mysia Chabert and Jepherson Guevara.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and VIP tickets also are available. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Fire station open house
Temple Fire & Rescue will hold an open house at Fire Station No. 5, located at 510 N. Apache Drive in Temple, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Coffee from Black Rifle Coffee Company will be provided. The event is open to all ages.
Live music
Academie Musique of Central Texas will hold performances of Disney’s “Camp Rock the Musical” 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased at www.cacarts.org.
The Good Ol’ Boys will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
The Hot Pickin’ 57s will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and John Bohlin and the Fairweather Winds will perform 5 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple, will host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Brass Ensemble for a concert 4 p.m. Sunday in the church’s sanctuary. The concert is free and open to the public.
Landon Heights will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Lady in the Men’s Room will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Wade Ralston will perform 3 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7535 FM 2409 in Temple.
Scooter Dubec will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
LULAC 5K
LULAC will host “Si, Se Puede,” a 5K run/walk, 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 Kegley Drive in Temple.
“Si, se puede” is the motto of the United Farm Workers of America and means “Yes, it is possible” or roughly “Yes, we can.”
Cost to participate is $25 and participants may register at tinyurl.com/sisepuede5k. Proceeds from the event will help support LULAC’s scholarship programs. For information call 254-803-0930.
Mid-winter used book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library is hosting a mid-winter used book sale this week at the library, located at 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale include books, audio books, CDs, DVDs and more, with most items costing $1-$2 each. For information contact the library at 254-298-5556.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library is slated to host its 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
This year, three authors and writers with ties to the Central Texas community will be honored: award-winning Temple Daily Telegram reporter Patricia Benoit, who writes the newspaper’s Backroads columns; Stephen Harrigan, who wrote the novel “Gates of the Alamo”; and Carolyn Osborn, who wrote the memoir “Durations.”
For information or to register visit FriendsBeltonLibrary.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
Wild Game Dinner
Salado First United Methodist Church will hold a “Wild Game Dinner” 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Entry to the event is free. It will feature wild game dishes, live and silent auctions, live music, face painting, bounce houses and more.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s missions and outreach programs.
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 and KJT Society No. 114 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish also will be available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $7. Desserts also will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Westphalia Knights of Columbus No. 13902 fish fry
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus No. 13902 will hold a fish fry every Friday, March 4 through April 8, at the parish hall at 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Plates will be to-go only and will be available from 3:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. (or until sold out). Plates cost $12 each and include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and French fries.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include grilled fish and sides. Patrons may drive through or dine in.
Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Seaton school garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale inside the school and community center, located 8 miles East of Temple on State Highway 53, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Donations of sale items are requested and can include glassware, collectables, household items, toys, puzzles, lamps, CDs, paperback books, home decor, bicycles, clean gently used clothing and miscellaneous items. The committee cannot accept large furniture, mattresses nor major appliances.
All proceeds will go to repairing this historic school. If you have items to donate to the garage sale, call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Monetary donations are also being accepted and should be made payable to Seaton Community Improvement Association and mailed to: SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due be noon Monday.