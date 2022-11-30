Bob Marley Immersive Exhibit

Images of the late reggae pioneer Bob Marley appear at the press launch for the exhibit "Bob Marley One Love Experience" at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

 Alex Brenner

NEW YORK — A massive immersive experience celebrating Bob Marley is heading for its U.S. premiere early next year, complete with photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant's footwear.