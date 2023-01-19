Whether you’re ready to rock or want to get crafty, there is something for everyone this weekend as area events include a Sami Show, live music and more.
Family Lego Night at the library
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will hold a “Family Lego Night” event at 5 p.m. today.
Families are encouraged to play with Legos, which will be provided, or bring their own Legos from home.
The event is free and open to the public.
Sami Show
A Sami Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event, which will take place in the assembly hall, will feature vendors selling arts, crafts and more. Admission is $6 and free for children age 12 and younger.
Burlesque show at The Beltonian
A burlesque and cabaret show will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The show will feature burlesque performances, dancing, singing and comedy. Featured performers will include Cherry LaFae, Janae Soleil, Estee Louder and more.
General admission is $10 and the show is only open to patrons age 18 and older. For information and tickets, visit thebeltoniantheatre.com.
ZZ Top tickets
Attention southern rockers — tickets for the upcoming ZZ Top concert at the Bell County Expo Center go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The Texas-style rock ’n’ roll band will perform at the Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, on April 21. Tickets can be purchased online at bellcountyexpo.com.
MCT to present ‘Frozen Jr.’
The Milam Community Theater will bring the enchanted land of Arendelle to life with performances of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” this weekend at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
A story of love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen, Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa in the magical land of Arendelle. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Show times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per person and free for children ages 3 and younger. For advance tickets or information visit milamcommunitytheater.com.
Free throw contest
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold its annual free throw contest at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the St. Mary’s Catholic School gym, 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
The competition is open to children ages 9-14. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and there are no fees to sign up. Participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The event is free and open to the public.
Family fitness day
A family fitness day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
Vendors and fitness instructors will walk participants through the latest in health and wellness, including live demonstrations. Light refreshments will be provided and all participants will receive their own water bottle.
The event is open to people ages 5 and older. Cost to participate is $2 per person and pre-registration is required. For information call 254-298-5740.
Live music
Out of the Blue will perform at a dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Acoustic Jazz Innovated will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Corky’s Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple.
Chris Max will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and the Sanger Heights Blues All Stars will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Megan Brucker will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Branded Heart will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dance Hall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Merz Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. Tickets are available online at cacarts.org.
Sara Seven will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and James Madstone will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Classic rock band 36 West will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River.
DJ Desperado will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
An Organ Guild Concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Featured performers include Dr. Carl Bradley, Dr. Leon Couch, Wayne Bachus, Sheryl Goodnight, Daniel Scott, Doris Scott, Ian Smith, and Li-Ping Wu. Admission is free.
Fundraisers
Milam Community Theater gala
The Milam Community Theater will hold its annual Members’ Gala at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
The gala will feature a readers’ theater production of Mark Twain’s “Diaries of Adam and Eve” by Richard and Tia Stone; a wine and cheese reception; a silent auction; and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to MCT members and the public may attend for $50 per person. RSVP is needed for a headcount and reservations must be made by Friday, Feb. 3. To make a reservation, contact Cheryl Heller at 713-419-9673 or email Chellerteacher@yahoo.com.
Purse bingo
Tickets are now available for a “Galentine’s Day” purse bingo event benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m. The event will feature bingo games, silent auction, and a drawing for prizes. Featured purse brands include Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Tickets are $70 each and reserved tables for six are available for $380. Each reservation includes one game card set per person. Tickets are available online at www.auctria.events/pursebingo.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library will hold the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured guests are “Orphan Moon” author T.K. Lukas, “Where the Rivers Ran Red” author Michael Donahue and “Buddy the Globetrotter” author Dr. R.E. Burke.
Tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is available for $250. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 254-933-5830 or visit freindsbeltonlibrary.org. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library.
