Events this weekend include multiple fundraisers, a gun show, and an orchestra concert.
Temple Symphony Orchestra
The second concert in Temple Symphony Orchestra’s chamber series will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The concert will feature the Temple Symphony Percussion Ensemble.
The concert is being presented for a limited capacity student audience and it is not open to the general public. Those who wish to view a livestream of the concert may do so on the TSO website, templesymphony.org, and on Facebook.
Magic Belles Princess Tea
The Belton High School Magic Belles will host “Magic Belles Princess Tea,” an event featuring singing and dancing from popular princesses from books and film, Saturday at North Belton Middle School.
Event times are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The cost of the tea is $30 for one child and one adult. Additional children are $20 each and each additional adult is $10. Admission includes all performances, snacks, photo opportunities with the princesses, and a souvenir program for princess autographs. All participants must be accompanied by an adult and wear a mask if able.
To register for the event, visit http://form.jotform.com/92468037631157.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Belton High School Magic Belles program.
Farmers market
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event will feature produce, arts and crafts vendors.
Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
‘Karaoke for a Kause’
Temple Civic Theatre will hold a fundraiser, “Karaoke for a Kause,” 1-6 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free, but patrons may bring their money to vote for their favorite singer. The singer who raises the most donations will be named TCT’s Singer of the Year.
The event will be held outside the theater, located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple. Those who attend are advised to bring a blanket or a chair. Coolers and picnics also will be allowed. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Moffat Cemetery Veterans Day event
The Moffat Cemetery Association will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring the 200 veterans who have been laid to rest in the cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event is open to veterans, family and the community. Sabrina N. Young from VFW Post No. 1820 will host this year’s ceremony.
The cemetery is located at 13956 State Highway 36.
5K run
Impact Therapy Solutions will host a 5K run/walk from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Proceeds from the event will help support Aware Central Texas and the Wounded Warrior Project.
To register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/impactphysicaltherapydayofservice5k.
Gun show
The Real Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event will offer a variety of vendors selling firearms, hunting gear, fishing and camping supplies and more. Admission is $10 ($1 off for those with NRA membership and military ID).
Food for Families
Food for Families, a food drive hosted by Temple Fire & Rescue and Temple Police, is currently underway.
The Food for Families drive is part of the Operation Feeding Temple initiative, which seeks to assist area food pantries to serve those in need.
Food donations may be dropped off at any Temple Fire station, the Temple Police Department or Temple City Hall by Friday, Nov. 20.
Fundraisers
Cancer patient benefit
A fundraiser to support Emily Hinojosa, who is battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, will take place 3-10 p.m. Saturday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Seaton.
The event will include a dance, silent auction, live auction, horseshoe tournament and cornhole tournament. Food also will be available for purchase. Admission to the dance is $7 per person; entry to the horseshoe contest is $20; entry for the cornhole tournament is $25 per team; and pork loin and chicken plates will be available for $10 each.
For information or to sign up for an event email natalienel28@gmail.com or schneider11_2019@yahoo.com or text 254-624-6534. All proceeds will help support the Hinojosa family.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event sponsored by the St. Mary’s Catholic School Trust Fund will take place 6 p.m. Saturday at the St. Mary’s campus, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is open to people age 21 and older. The event will include hor d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, call Jackie at 254-493-2143 or visit http://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site.
The Grove sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free).
Patrons may dine in and take-out plates also will be available. Those who chose to dine on site will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Moffat Volunteer Fire Department
The Moffat Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili dinner fundraiser 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 5660 Lakeaire Boulevard in Moffat. Take-out plates of chili and cornbread will be available for $10 each.
Proceeds will help support the department’s annual budget.
Central Texas Tickets
Tickets for the following community events are now available on CentralTexasTickets.com:
‘Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play’
The Temple High School theater department will present “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 19-21, at Temple High School.
Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1950s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps,” the performance is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Tickets are $8 and seats must be reserved in advance. Masks are required and other COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.
Tablerock presents ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will present its annual production of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” with performances scheduled 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 at the Goodnight Amphitheater located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet and directed by Thom Wilson, the Tablerock production of “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge from a miserly old skinflint into a caring and giving soul.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children age 12 and younger.
