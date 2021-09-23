Whether you want to rock out to the sights and sounds of blues or you would like to make a clean sweep for fall, there is something for everyone this weekend. Upcoming events include the return of the Belton Bacon, Blues and Brews festival and a fall cleanup day in the Village of Salado.
Bacon, Blues and Brews
The smell of food and the sounds of blues and rock music will fill the air this weekend as the annual Belton Bacon, Blues and Brews festival returns to Central Texas.
The event, which takes place in downtown Belton near the historic courthouse, will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with food vendors and live music from the 1st Cavalry band and a Tom Petty tribute band.
The festivities will continue on Saturday with a bacon cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Live music on Saturday will include a performance by the 1st Cavalry New Orleans Brass Band at 11 a.m., The Blue Louie Band at 2 p.m., and the Texas Flood Band (a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band) performing at 4 p.m.
Beer and wine from local breweries and wineries and food truck vendors also will be available on Saturday.
For information visit www.seebelton.com/events/2021/bacon-blues-and-brews.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
Grammy Award-winning artists Flaco Jimenez and Los Texmaniacs will perform during a Hispanic Heritage event sponsored by Rogers LULAC Council 22196.
The event will begin 3 p.m. Saturday at the SPJST Hall, 600 E. State Highway 36 in Buckholts.
The event will include a car show, food vendors, music, and the recognition of local honorees by TC LULAC Young Adult Council members.
Honorees will be Lydia Santibanez Ferrell (Legacy Latina), Mary Conlon and the Garcia family (business); Phyllis Greene (Legacy Latina) and Carolina Rodriguez (religion).
Jimenez, 82, is a San Antonio native who has won six Grammy Awards during his seven-decade career. Los Texmaniacs won a Grammy for Best Tejano Album in 2010. The Praha Bros and DJ Oz also will perform.
Safety measures are encouraged. A $10 donation is requested for the dance, which starts at 5 p.m.
The event, which ends at midnight, is open to the public.
Salado Fall Sweep
Salado Fall Sweep, a community cleanup event sponsored by Keep Salado Beautiful will start this weekend in the village.
Individuals interested in lending a hand are asked to stop by anytime from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. Participants will receive a kit with trash bags, trash pickers, gloves and a safety vest. Individuals and groups may select designated locations to clean throughout the village.
Additionally, used electronics for the Salado High School Robotics Team will be collected at the Salado Civic Center on Saturday.
Eagle Disposal will provide trash bins in the parking lot of the civic center for volunteers to dispose of garbage and litter.
“This is a great opportunity for Salado residents to do their part to help keep our community clean,” Keep Salado Beautiful Coordinator Lisa Nix said.
For information call Nix at 254-947-5153.
CTOS concert
The Central Texas Orchestral Society will kick off its 2021-2022 season with a performance at 5 p.m. Sunday featuring the Empire Wild trio at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The genre-bending trio, based in New York, was founded by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw, and Mitch Lyon. Kubota and Lyon bring all the cello has to offer. Ilaw can be found singing and playing anything he can get his hands on — often a cajon, sometimes a guitar or piano and maybe some ankle bells. All classically trained, the three musicians met at Juilliard and formed Empire Wild as a vehicle for their love of musical exploration — fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway and more into their songwriting and composition.
Tickets for the concert are available at www.ctosarts.org. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask inside the CAC.
Main Street Pumpkin Patch
A grand opening for the inaugural Main Street Pumpkin Patch, a project of Christ Episcopal Church and The Un-Included Club, will take place noon to 6 p.m. Friday at 310 N. Main St. in Temple.
Pumpkins in a variety of sizes and colors will be available for $1 to $20 each. The patch will be open noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until sold out.
The sale will help support the Main Street Community Garden program, which has its first planting planned for the spring of 2022.
“This will be a great place to offer education about whole foods and healthy eating,” said Doree Collins, Un-Included Club director. “This community garden will bring a sense of community and connection to downtown Temple and the surrounding neighborhoods that are separated by Main Street and other streets that see more traffic,” she said.
‘Blithe Spirit’ tickets
Tickets are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com for the Temple High School production of “Blithe Spirit,” a comic play by Noel Coward.
In the play, a skeptical novelist invites a self-proclaimed medium to his home for a séance, hoping to gather material for a new book. When the hapless psychic accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, his home and life are quickly turned into a shambles as his wife’s ghost torments both himself and his new bride.
The show will be offered 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, Friday Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. All performances will take place at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Wade Ralston will perform 6 p.m. Friday at The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. in Temple, as part of a concert series sponsored by the Temple Small Business Coalition.
The Backroads band will perform at a country and western dance 7:30 p.m. Friday and DJ Desperado will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Aaron Watson will perform 6 p.m. Friday at the Cotton Country Club, 212 E. Davilla St. in Granger.
Baxley and Acadian with special guest Ghost Republic will perform 10 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts, and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Wes Perryman will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Sundae Driver will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and Eric Turner will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Hourglass will perform 6 p.m. Friday and The Schade Tree Band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Clint Walker Blues Band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Co., 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Picnic at 20120 FM 485 in Burlington (located 15 miles east of Temple off State Highway 53).
Fundraisers
Body of Christ Community Clinic golf tournament
A golf tournament benefiting the Body of Christ Community Clinic will take place Friday at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple. A shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m.
Cost for a team is $400 with buy-a-drive for $20 and Mulligans for $25. The event will include lunch and an awards ceremony.
Entry forms are available from the clinic, 2210-B Holland Road in Belton, or from David Spradley, 7446 Honeysuckle Drive in Temple. For information call the clinic at 254-939-9500.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the school, located about 8 miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donations of sale items are needed. These items include glassware, toys, collectables, CDs, books, home décor, bicycles and clean, gently used clothing. The group is not accepting large furniture, mattresses or major appliances.
All proceeds from the sale will help support the repair and upkeep of the historic school. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Monetary donations should be made payable to Seaton Community Improvement Association. Donations may be mailed to SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple, TX 76501.
Order of Does golf tournament
Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament to raise funds for college scholarships 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The cost to participate is $75 per player and breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch are included. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women. A 50/50 drawing also will be held with tickets costing $1 each, six for $5 or 15 for $10.
Hole sponsorships are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
For registration forms or information email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook. com or call 254-624-0001.
