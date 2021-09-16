Area events this weekend include a model train show in Temple, a Hispanic heritage celebration in Temple and the return of Belton Market Day in downtown Belton.
Model train show
The Central Texas Area Model Railroads group will hold its annual model train show this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $7 per person and children younger than 12 may enter free of charge with an adult. Seniors and those with military I.D. will receive a $1 discount on the price of admission.
“We are going to have about 75 vendors from all around the United States and about 190 tables,” said Craig Caddell, chairman of the train show.
He said this year’s show will feature seven active model train layouts. The show also will feature model railroad exhibits and model train sales of all sizes.
For information visit www.centramodrr.com.
Celebrating Hispanic heritage
Local LULAC councils are hosting several “Legacy Latina & Familia” events in celebrating Mexico independence and freedom from Spain on Sept. 16, 1821.
Activities will include recognizing several local Hispanic leaders at each event.
The events will kickoff 6:30 p.m. today at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum located inside the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. There will be Mexican tradition displays and Little Joe & Familia exhibits. Other highlights include the recognition of community leaders and the presentation of scholarships to young adults involved in Temple College and LULAC No. 22305.
Healthy Kids running series
The Healthy Kids running series, a program that aims to help children develop a healthy lifestyle, is now registering participants for its five-week race program.
The season’s first race will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at Freedom Park, 8456 Tarver Drive in Temple.
“Part of an active lifestyle is getting kids out from behind the gaming consoles and other screens and playing outside. Whether it’s running or another outdoor activity, we want to get kids moving,” said Tanya Taylor, a local community coordinator for the Healthy Kids running series.
For information or to register visit runsignup.com/hkrsbelton.
Downtown Belton Market Day
Downtown Market Day, which will feature more than 80 vendors selling arts, crafts, jewelry and more, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Belton. Local businesses also will be open throughout the downtown area.
The event also will feature food and drink vendors and live music. Attendees will be encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing.
The event is free and open to the public. For information visit www.downtownbelton.com.
Art reception at the CAC
An opening reception for new artwork now on display at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities center will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Featured artists include Chad Hines, Wynona Alexander, Nancy Isett, Sheri Wilson, Kay Griffith, Jill Mooney and Sandy Mancillas.
Those who attend the reception will be encouraged to wear a mask. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Fall festival
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, will kick off its annual fall festival and pumpkin patch events this weekend.
The pumpkin patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, Sept. 18-Oct. 31. Activities include a corn maze, axe throwing, hay rides, live music, a petting zoo and more.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
‘They’re Playing Our Song’
Temple Civic Theatre will present the final showings of “They’re Playing Our Song” this weekend.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“They’re Playing Our Song” is a musical with a book by Neil Simon, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, and music by Marvin Hamlisch. It features a wisecracking composer that finds a new, offbeat lyricist. The two undergo a series of trials and overcome a number of hurdles before the final curtain.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and may be purchased online at templecivictheatre.com.
Audience members and staff must wear a mask while indoors for all performances.
Glow in the dark bike ride
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a “Night Brite Bike Ride” 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, located along North Kegley Road in Temple.
Participants will ride their bicycles with flashing lights and reflective gear. Bike décor is encouraged. Helmets, front light, and back reflector are required.
The event is free but, but participants are asked to bring one non-perishable food item in lieu of an attendance fee. Donations will be given to local food pantries.
Advance registration is required; on-site registration will not be available. To register visit https://www.templeparks.com/special_events/nite_brite.php. Families must register each individual participant.
Free outdoor film screening
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host a free outdoor screening of the Disney cartoon “Aladdin” Friday evening. The film will start at sunset and those who attend are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.
Harvest celebration
3 Texans Winery, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple, will hold a harvest celebration 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include grape stomping, food trucks, music and wine. For information and tickets visit 3texanswinery.com.
‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘Fright Trail’ auditions at Tablerock
Auditions for the 2021 season of the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s annual “Fright Trail” and “A Christmas Carol” will take place this weekend at the indoor stage located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Audition times are 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and participants may audition either day.
“This year’s ‘Fright Trail’ will be different than in the past 14 years,” Jackie Mills, Tablerock spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Dinosaurs are coming to Salado! Children will be signing up to lead scores of visitors along Tablerock’s half-mile walking trail to educate and entertain our attendees.”
Tablerock’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” is a part of the Salado Christmas Stroll. Thom Wilson will direct the play with his cast and crew of 65 people.
For information call 254-947-9205.
Live music
Dale Watson will perform as part of the Texas Music Series 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For tickets visit www.cacarts.org.
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. The event will include a sock-hop theme and participants are encouraged to dress the part.
Vidal Donoso y Puro Tejas will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
John Henry Johnson will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Sasha K.A. will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Bidi Bidi Banda will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and Walt Wilkins will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Holy Trinity car smash
Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold a car smash event to raise funds for Hurricane Ida relief efforts 4:30 p.m. Friday during the school’s tailgate party for its homecoming game. The car was donated to the school by Budget Wrench-A-Part.
Participants, who must wear protective gear, will be able to take a swing at the vehicle for $1 per hit.
Community clinic banquet
Body of Christ Community Clinic will hold its annual banquet Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the McLane Great Hall on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The speaker for the event will be Jimmy Dorrell, co-founder of Mission Waco, Mission World. Because the clinic was not able to celebrate its 10th anniversary last year, the year’s banquet is being celebrated as the “10+1” banquet.
The banquet, which includes a silent auction, is a major fundraiser for the clinic and helps the clinic fulfill its mission of providing medical and dental care to the underserved of Bell County.
Individual tickets are $40 per person or a table of eight may be purchased for $350. Tickets may be purchased from the clinic, located at 2210-B Holland Road in Belton. For information call 254-939-9500.
Fish fry
Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship, 14788 FM 439 in Nolanville, will hold a fish fry and silent auction 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s building fund.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the school, located about 8 miles east of Temple on State Highway 53. Donations of sale items are needed. These items include glassware, toys, collectables, CDs, books, home décor, bicycles and clean, gently used clothing. The group is not accepting large furniture, mattresses or major appliances.
All proceeds from the sale will help support the upkeep of the historic school. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056. Monetary donations should be made payable to Seaton Community Improvement Association. Donations may be mailed to SCIA Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501.
