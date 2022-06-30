Central Texas is ready to celebrate independence with multiple Fourth of July festivities coming up this weekend. Other upcoming events include First Friday in downtown Temple, the opening of a new exhibit in Salado, farmers markets, live music and more.
First Friday
First Friday, an event featuring live music, vendors, drink and food special at restaurants, and shopping opportunities will take place this Friday at multiple locations in downtown Temple.
As part of the First Friday events, Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., will host a block party 4-10 p.m. The block party will include live music from the Donna Beckham Trio, food vendors and axe throwing.
Also as part of First Friday festivities, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will hold an art show and sale from 5-9 p.m. at the courtyard at 5 S. Main St.
New exhibit at Salado museum
A new exhibit, “The Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution,” will be available from July 1 through July 29 at the Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
The exhibit, prepared for travel by Humanities Texas, is open to the public free of charge.
Developed by a national consortium of scholars and institutions, the exhibit consists of 12 poster panels addressing the transformation of the United States from a group of colonies to a nation founded upon and united by the U.S. Constitution.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information on viewing hours or to arrange a group visit, contact Michele Melsha at 254-947-5232 or email office@saladomuseum.org.
Temple Children’s Museum special event
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, will hold a special event, “Hooray for the Red, White and Blue,” at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Participants will have the opportunity to use simple tools to create and design red, white and blue art. Also, children will get to design a wooden star yard sign.
Cost is $50 per child and reservations are required. For reservations visit www.templechildrensmuseum.org or call 254-307-8456.
‘Savor Latin Night’ at Ras Kitchen
Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St. in downtown Temple, will hold “Savor Latin Night,” a special event, 5-10 p.m. on Friday.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn basic Latin dance moves of salsa and bachata from instructor Kate Keiling and then take what they’ve learned for a night of social dancing in the second floor private ballroom at Ras Kitchen.
Tickets cost $10 for individuals and $25 for VIP (VIP guests will receive free wings). The event is beginner friendly and there’s no requirement to bring a partner. For information visit raskitchentx.com.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a free Family Day event at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The theme is “All-Star Family Day” and activities will highlight the great American pastime of baseball. Participants will have the opportunity to learn baseball history and enjoy sports-themed crafts and activities for the whole family.
Rockdale Independence Day celebration
The Rockdale Backyard Farmer’s Market will hold an Independence Day celebration from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 449 W. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale.
The event, which is free, will feature food, vendors, a bouncehouse and more.
Farmers markets
A farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Another farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy. There are no fees for vendors. For information call 254-421-2485.
Both markets will feature vendors selling local foods, arts, crafts and more.
Morgan’s Point Resort summer festival
A summer festival will take place Sunday at Kleypas Park located at the end of Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. and will feature live music from The Billy Holt Band, bounce houses, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks at sunset over the lake.
Summer lecture series
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a free summer lecture series at 2 p.m. Sundays in the taproom.
The guest speaker for July 3 is Chadley Hollas and the topic will be goats and agritourism.
Belton’s annual Fourth of July celebration
The city of Belton’s annual Fourth of July celebration will take place Friday through Monday.
A PRCA rodeo will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. A western gift show will start at 6 p.m. each evening with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m.
The main Fourth of July celebration will take place Monday in downtown Belton. The annual patriot program will take place at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. The annual parade will start at 10 a.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) and end at the police memorial (Birdwell Street).
The Festival on Nolan Creek will follow the parade from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. (it includes a hot dog eating contest at noon). A backyard party a Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., will start at 6 p.m. Sprung will perform a free show at 7 p.m. and a fireworks display will follow the show.
For information visit beltonchamber.com.
All-American Family Fun Fest
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Fourth of July All American Family Fun Fest and Fireworks Show on Monday at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in Temple.
The park will open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. followed by live music at 7 p.m. from Brodie Lane. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
The event, which is free, will include food, arts and crafts vendors and children’s activities. Some of the activities may have a nominal fee.
The Real Texas Gun Show
The Real Texas Gun Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
The show features vendors selling guns, camping supplies, fishing gear, hunting gear, survivalist supplies and more.
Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 per person with NRA members and those with military ID receiving a $1 discount.
Live music
Laura Freeman will educate children through song with lessons on recycling, bees, farming and more during a performance 10:30 a.m. today in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The band members of Lady in the Men’s Room are moving on in the world and the band is dissolving, but not before one last “farewell show,” which will take place 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton. Adam & the Crow Daddies will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza.
Stoney Larue with Jake Worthington will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are available on www.outhousetickets.com.
Wes Perryman will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Jade Nickol will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and Lilly Milford will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday on the patio at Central Avenue Bistro, 312 N. Central Ave. in Cameron.
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Texas Double Shot will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Amber Dreams will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Treno Pizzeria, 112 S. First St. in Temple.
Smokkin Maxx will perform 2 p.m. Saturday and Ed Leonard will perform 2 p.m. on Sunday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Barbecue benefit
A benefit for Destiny Yount will take place Saturday, July 9, at the Belton VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton. A barbecue meal will start at noon and an auction will take place at 2 p.m.
Yount, 19, broke her back and was left paralyzed following a car wreck on Jan. 29. She is in need of a rehabilitation facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries, but insurance will not cover the cost. Proceeds will be used to help her receive this medical care. For information call 254-952-6032.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.