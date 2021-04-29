Area residents will celebrate Cinco de Mayo a little early with a block party planned Saturday in downtown Temple. Other events include live music, the first anniversary of Fire Base Brewing Company, and “Imagine Downtown,” a family friendly event with art vendors, face painting, food trucks and more.
Cinco de Mayo party
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will present a Cinco de Mayo block party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The free event will feature food trucks, art vendors, face painting and live music. Performances and artists include T.J. Olivares, Kielo, Gabor Nicholson, Callie Ring and Mateo Lopez.
Fire Base Brewing first anniversary
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple, will celebrate its first anniversary from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The celebration will include live music from Wade Ralston at 1 p.m., Smokinmaxx at 4 p.m. and Martian Folk at 7 p.m. The Black Axe Company will be on hand to offer axe throwing and the Pizza Pieros food truck also will be on site.
‘Imagine Downtown’ event
The city of Temple will hold “Imagine Downtown,” a free community event featuring live music and food trucks, 6 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The featured performer will be singer-songwriter Michael Carubelli.
During the event patrons will have the opportunity to give feedback on the future of downtown Temple. For information, visit templetx.gov/lovedowntown.
Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a free Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The theme for the event is “Around the World” and participants will have the opportunity to enjoy crafts and activities while learning about different cultures across the globe.
Belton Magic Belles spring show
The Belton High School Magic Belles dance group will hold its annual spring show this weekend with performances offered 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Belton High School gym.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets are available online at beltonmagicbelles.ludus.com/ index.php.
Belton High School is located at 600 Lake Road in Belton.
Cornhole contest
The Austin Airmail Cornhole group will hold a cornhole tournament starting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The contest will include singles and doubles team play. Contestants must pre-register for this event and sign up with the American Cornhole League in order to participate. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/2cck97hf.
Magician at Corkys
Magician Andrew Feemster will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Corkys, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in Temple.
Farmers market
A farmers market featuring locally grown produce and arts and crafts vendors will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Horse show at the Expo Center
The Bell 4-H Horse Club and the Capitol Area Quarter Horse Association will hold “Beat the Heat,” a horse show, Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The horse show will begin with a trail clinic 6 p.m. Friday and will continue 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, wrapping up about 5 p.m. each evening.
Summit Super Series at Little River Dragway
A Summit Super Series drag racing event will take place Saturday at Little River Dragway, 13550 State Highway 95 in Holland. Gates open at noon and time trials will start at 5 p.m.
Categories will include box, no box, sportsman and junior dragster. General admission is $10 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free. For information, visit www.littleriverdragway.com.
Spring Fest in Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will present Spring Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights. The event is free and features food and art vendors, family friendly activities and more.
The festival will include a duck race, during which participants “adopt” a duck that is released in the waterway and cheered on as it races toward the finish line, winning its “adoptive” parents a cash prize.
Father-Daughter dance tickets on sale
Tickets for the city of Belton’s annual father-daughter dance are scheduled to go on sale May 3 on eventbrite.com.
This year there will be three nights of dancing with the event offered June 17-19 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening.
The theme for the event will be a 1980s party and it will include dancing, photo opportunities and hors d’oeuvres. Participants are encouraged to dress up in attire from the 1980s. Seating will be limited, so tickets will need to be purchased ahead of time.
Live music
Bo’s Barn Dancehall
Last Call will perform 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Hadden Sayers at the CAC
Native Texan Hadden Sayers will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are available at www.cacarts.org. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask inside the CAC.
Ratibor Country Grill
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform starting 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Barrow Brewing Company
The KCD band will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fire Street Pizza
Scratch 3 will perform 6 p.m. Friday, TJ Bell will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, and Martian Folk will perform an acoustic set from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Biker Weekend
The Iron Horse Disciples Motorcycle Ministry will hold “Bike Weekend,” a fundraiser benefitting the Pink Warrior Angels of Texas, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Horney Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. The event will include live music, food and prize drawings.
The Longest Day
“The Longest Day,” a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, will take place from 6:26 a.m. to 8:36 p.m. June 16 in the parking lot at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Participants will be grilling from sun up to sundown in an effort to symbolize the difficult daily journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease. Breakfast tacos will be served until 10 a.m. and burgers will be served until sundown.
All donations will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
