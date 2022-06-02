Events this weekend in Central Texas include a martial arts competition at the Bell County Expo Center, a free “Kid Fish” event in Morgan’s Point Resort, First Friday in downtown Temple, live music and more.
First Friday
First Friday, an event featuring live music, vendors, drink and food special at restaurants, and shopping opportunities will take place this Friday at multiple locations in downtown Temple.
As part of the First Friday events, Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., will host a block party 4-10 p.m. The block party will include live music, food vendors and axe throwing.
Also as part of First Friday festivities, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will hold an art show and sale from 5-9 p.m. at the courtyard at 5 S. Main St.
Gorilla Games
Gorilla Games, a Texas-owned grappling federation, will hold a competition Saturday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Weigh-in for participants starts at 8 a.m. and will close at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. A rules meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and the competition will start at 10:30 a.m. with the youth division.
This will be a submission only, double elimination event and is open to all ages and skill levels. Match durations for youth will be three minutes. Matches for teen and adult white and blue belts will be five minutes. Purple, brown, and black belt matches will be seven minutes. Should a match end in a draw, the overtime limit is two minutes with the first person to submit, or establish the first dominant mounted position announced as winner.
For registration and more information visit gorillagameschampionship.com.
Entry fee is $5 for spectators.
Kid Fish
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort will hold “Kid Fish,” a free fishing event for children ages 12 and younger, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Morgan’s Point Marina, 12 Calamity Jane Drive in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Fishing poles, bait and refreshments will be provided.
3 Texans summer kickoff party
3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple, will hold a summer kickoff party from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature the Lulumae’s Cajun Cuisine food truck, live music with Ryan Wright, and axe throwing with Rowdy Axe Company.
Temple railroad museum family day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will host its monthly free family day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
This month’s theme is “Beat the Heat,” and participants are encouraged to wear a Hawaiian shirt. Activities will include arts and crafts.
Annual picnic at Seaton Star Hall
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will host its annual picnic on Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Fried chicken and sausage with all the trimmings will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Plates will be $12 each and to-go plates will be available. A polka jam will start at noon and an auction will start at 3 p.m. The event also will include a bake sale.
Westphalia community garage sale
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus will hold a community-wide garage sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Westphalia parish hall pavilion, 144 County Road 3000 in Lott. Individual homes also will participate in the sale.
Free both space is available for Westphalia residents. For information contact Ken or Teresa Jezisek at 512-927-6581.
Water Street farmers market
The Water Street farmers market, which is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, has expanded and moved to a new location — 411 E. Central Ave. in Belton (parking lot of the old tax appraisal office).
Now called the Artisan Market, the event will feature vendors selling homemade creations that include exterior décor, jelly, totes, dog treats, eggs, barbecue sauce, plants, jewelry, baked goods, candles and more.
Hot Summer Sounds
Baylor Scott & White Health Plan and the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department are hosting Hot Summer Sounds, an annual free concert series at multiple Temple parks that features a variety of genres. All shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and pack a picnic basket.
The Adam Berry Band will kick off the concert series with a performance this Friday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
On June 10, Deja Vibes will perform at Miller Park.
The concert will move to West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., on June 17 with a performance by the Tex Mex Cowboy.
Jean Pierre & The Zydeco Angels will perform June 24 at West Temple Park.
On July 8, The Brazos Brothers will perform at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater at Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
The Selfless Lovers will perform July 15 at Lions Park.
One July 22, the concert will move to the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple, and the featured band will be the Hair Metal Giants.
The American Merit Band will close out the concert series with a performance July 29 at the Santa Fe Plaza.
Live music
The Good Ol’ Boys band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at SPJST Hall Post 177, 711 E. Rio Poco St. in Little River-Academy. The kitchen will be open with food for purchase.
Wes Perryman will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Buzzard Company will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and Jim and Hilary will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Megan Brucker will perform 9 p.m. Friday and Garrett Smith will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Branded Heart will perform 8 p.m. Friday and the Texas Double Shot will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Ramonce Taylor Youth Association golf tournament
The Ramonce Taylor Youth Association will hold its inaugural celebrity invitational golf tournament on Monday at the Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple. The special guests will be Gary Patterson and Vince Young.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start will take place at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $400 for a team of four or $125 for individual players. Lunch will be provided. Cash awards of $500 will be given for longest drive and closest to the pin.
Davilla Community Center farmers market and garage sale
A garage sale and farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Davilla Community Center, 20803 FM 487 in Davilla. Vendors may set up a booth outside for $10 or indoors for $15. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will help fund the maintenance and upkeep of the community center.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available.
For details contact Glen Bowen at 281-703-8035.
