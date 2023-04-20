Area activities coming up this weekend in Central Texas include a concert by legendary rockers ZZ Top in Belton, a free fishing event on Lake Belton, a ball for the American Heart Association in Temple, and multiple musical events at the Salado Museum and College Park.
‘Woman at the Well’
Eve Raine will present a one-woman performance of “The Woman at the Well” at 6 p.m. today at the Overlook Pavilion at Lake Belton (located next to Dead Fish Grill).
The half-hour dramatic presentation highlights the meeting of a Samaritan woman with a stranger.
“The audience will witness the Samaritan woman having a divine encounter with a stranger at Jacob’s Well,” Raine said. “The stranger reveals that he is the Messiah. The audience will, I pray, experience God’s transformational power from the inside out right along with the Samaritan woman.”
The show is free and open to the public.
Kids Fishing Day
The Central Texas Sportsman Club will hold its annual Kids Fish Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the club’s dock at 685 Centex Sportsman Club Road in Temple.
Children age 16 and younger may fish for free. The dock will be closed to regular members during this time.
Participants are asked to meet in the parking lot of the fishing dock for registration and event details. Snacks will be served. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be on site to assist the children.
Belly dancer performance
Belly dancers will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The performance, which is free, will feature dancers who have performed across the nation and internationally.
‘The Bikeriders’ exhibit
“The Bikeriders,” a new temporary exhibit will be available for viewing starting Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
The exhibit features 50 photographs from iconic scenes on biker culture produced by photographer Danny Lyon from 1963 to 1967.
The exhibit will be on display through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information visit www.templerrhm.org.
Gun show
The Real Texas Gun Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to guns, the show also will feature vendors selling collectibles, fishing supplies, hunting and camping gear and more. Admission is $8.
Family campout
The city of Belton is hosting a campout event for families Friday through Sunday at the Heritage Park Expansion in Belton.
Activities will include archery, fishing, kayaking, hayrides and more. Cost is $15 per person and preregistration is required. For information or to register, email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov.
Porch and Planet festival
The Porch and Planet festival, an event presented by the Salado Music Friendly Community Board, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
The event will feature a performance by Amanda Brown and her band, Magic Stallion, from the museum balcony. There also will be children’s activities on the front porch of the museum.
The event is free and open to the public.
Penelope Street block party
Nolan Creek Brewery will hold a block party 1-8 p.m. on Saturday at 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
The event will include food and beverages, a bounce house for children and live music by Liquid Hips.
Honeycutt’s Bar anniversary
Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple, will celebrate its 69th anniversary with a party on Saturday.
The event will feature live music from Maxx Carter 3-7 p.m., a three-ball and washer tournament, and food available from Smokehaus BBQ starting at 11:30 a.m. Those who attend may bring lawn chairs.
Comedy show
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Featured comedians include Don Armon, Markus Olind and Genivive Clinton, with Andrew Horneman as headliner and Sam Noorani as host.
Tickets start at $15 and are available on eventbrite.com.
St. Mary’s Parish festival
St. Mary’s Parish will hold its annual festival on Sunday at 1029 S. Seventh St. in Temple. Mass will take place at 10 a.m. and the festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Church family-made meals will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. until sold out. Meal options include a barbecue plate for $20, a crawfish plate for $20, a shrimp plate for $20, a hamburger plate for $7 and a hot dog plate for $5.
Carnival rides start at 4 p.m. Carnival activities will include arts and craft vendors, petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, face painting, children’s games and more.
A pet adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Several bands will perform. The lineup includes solo performer Laron at 11:30 a.m., the Old Friends band at 2 p.m. and Jay White-Blues Commander at 5:30 p.m.
Parade of Homes
The Temple Area Builders Association will hold its annual “Parade of Homes” event this weekend.
Each year, the event features the latest and greatest from area home builders. This year’s event will showcase the work of 19 builders with tours of homes at multiple locations across the area, including residences in Temple, Belton and Salado.
Show hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“The Temple area continues to grow as we see a high demand for homes in our local market. The parade is a great opportunity to see some outstanding examples of homes and neighborhoods that our builders have to offer,” said Josh Welch, president of the association.
Tickets are $10. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.centraltexastickets.com.
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Temple Civic Theatre will present performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a musical comedy, this weekend.
The story follows an eclectic group of six children as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
Shows will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $14-$20 and are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The Temple Civic Theatre is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
MCT youth to present season opener
Directed by new Youth Theater Director Ariel Weaver, Milam Community Theater youth will be presenting their 2023 season opener “We’ll Be Right Back After This Murder,” a comedic murder mystery written by Pat Cook.
Weaver has worked and performed with theaters across the country in California, Colorado, New York, and Texas. She holds her degree in theatre from Scripps College and is a licensed educator in Texas.
She said she looks forward to supporting and growing the community through MCT’s youth theater.
“We’ll Be Right Back After This Murder” is a fast-paced farce, loaded with comedic characters, amusing scenes, and tons of wonderful stage action.
The play opens with Hampton Bellamy being dead! In fact, he’s deader than dead, considering he was shot, stabbed, poisoned, clubbed, and run over by a truck. “I like things simple,” says police captain Bogie, but at this point, everyone in Bellamy’s household is now a suspect.
Performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and April 29 and at 2 p.m. Sunday and April 30. All performances will be held at the Williams Event Center at 408 South Columbus Ave. in Cameron. Tickets are available in advance at https://mtc.ticketleap.com and also at the door. Prices are $8 per person. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free.
MCT Summer Camp Auditions
Auditions for Milam Community Theater’s Summer Camp for youths aged 6-18 years old are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on April 24 and April 25 at The Williams Event Center (home to Milam Community Theater) located at 408 South Columbus Ave. in Cameron. Callbacks will be 5-7 p.m. April 26 at the event center. The play, “Willy Wonka,” will be directed by Rianna Graydon.
For information and to apply for auditions, go to bit.ly/campauditions2023.
The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
The Symphonic Band at Temple College will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the TC campus.
Beth Lee and The Breakups will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Legendary rockers ZZ Top will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Bell County Expo Center. The concert is part of the band’s “Raw Whiskey Tour” and tickets may be purchased at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Radney Foster will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Martian Folk will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stone Hollow Drive in Temple.
Everett Wren will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Denver Williams will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Magic Stallion will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Secondhand Rose will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
“We Are Music,” a concert series sponsored by the Salado Museum and College Park will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 423 S. Main St. in Salado. The concert will feature performances from TerryLynn and Richard Schrimsher, Emma Jane Conley and Richard Paul Thomas. Tickets are $25 and are available on eventbrite.com.
The Salado Community Chorus will perform a concert titled “Honoring our Great USA” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 210 S. Main St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Bell County Heart Ball
The Bell County Heart Ball, a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, will take place on Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m. The event also will include live and silent auctions.
For tickets and information visit TempleHeartBall.heart.org.
Wheels for Dogs car show
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department will hold “Wheels for Dogs,” a car show, from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday at 6308 Sparta Road in Belton.
The spectator fee is $5 per person and vehicle entry fees are $35. Vendor spots also are available for $25 for a 12-by-12-foot spot and $75 for food trucks.
Proceeds from the car show will help with outfitting paralyzed dogs with a wheelchair and/or medical care.
For information contact Sarah Reynolds at Sreynolds@spartavfd.com.
Covenant Lutheran Church
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory in Temple, will hold a garage sale and bake sale at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Items for sale will include a microwave, Igloo cooler and more. This will be a cash-only sale. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s youth group.
St. Monica’s Ladies Society
St. Monica’s Ladies Society will hold a fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Sunday at 401 N. Karnes in Cameron. The event will include a drive-through only meal of barbecue chicken and Green’s sausage with all the trimmings. Plates cost $12 each.
Other activities will include a drawing for prizes, a sweet shop and plant sale.
Barbecue cook-off
Turley’s Sizzling BBQ Cook-off, which benefits the Temple Area Builders Association and local school trade programs, will take place 3-10 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Friday’s activities include a margarita competition, cornhole tournament, live band and food trucks. Saturday’s events include a Bloody Mary competition and the main barbecue competition (ribs, brisket, beans and chef’s choice). The event will include a drawing for prizes. Awards for the barbecue cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Seaton garage sale
The Seaton Community Center and Seaton School will hold an indoor garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the school located at 12287 State Highway 53 (8 miles east of Temple).
Due to weather conditions during the previous sale, items will be marked ½ off, which the exception of “or best price” marked items. Items for sale include collectibles, household items and antiques.
Belton Lions Club bicycle ride
The Belton Lions Club Stampede on the Chisholm Trail bicycle ride will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, starting from the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Riders may choose between several distances: 12 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles, 55 miles and 62 miles. All routes will finish next to Belton’s hike and bike trail along Nolan Creek.
Registration costs $45 before race day and $50 on race day. Race day registration will take place at 6:30 a.m. Registration is available online at www.beltonlionsclub.com. Proceeds from the event will help support Belton Lions Club community projects.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church golf tournament
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its fourth annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Sammons golf course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will start at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes green fee, cart, range balls and lunch. Prizes will be awarded and hole sponsorships are available.
For information or to register, call the church office at 254-773-4541.
Cross Church on Bird Creek garage sale
Cross Church on Bird Creek will hold a garage sale from noon to 6 p.m. on May 4 and May 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon on May 6 at 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple.
Items for sale will include cookware, collector’s items, dolls, linens, electronics, patio items, antiques and more. Hamburgers and hot dogs also will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the garage sale will benefit the church’s charitable work, ministry, and youth summer camp scholarships.
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
VFW Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.