Area activities coming up this weekend include a Touch a Truck event for children, a special lecture in Salado, a gun show at the Expo Center, live music and more.
Touch a Truck
The city of Temple will hold Touch A Truck, an event during which children can explore a fire truck or big rig, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The event is free, but families must register to participate. Advance registration is available online at www.templeparks.com. Onsite registration will be available, but pre-registration is encouraged to avoid entry delays.
Goodie bags and snow cones will be available while supplies last.
For information call 254-298-5690.
Coffee with a Cop
The Temple Police Department will hold Coffee with a Cop 7-10 a.m. Friday at Bella Blue Café 1323 S. 57th St. in Temple.
Residents and police officers will have the opportunity to socialize and get to know one another during the event.
Lecture series at Barrow Brewing Co.
Talmage Boston, a keynote speaker, author, and expert on legal matters nationwide, will be speaking at Barrow Brewing Company’s Summer Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Sunday.
His speech will be on “Lincoln, Churchill, and the Power of Words.” Boston is a partner in the Dallas office of Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley, and Norton, LLP, specializing in commercial litigation. He has been recognized as a Texas Monthly Super Lawyer every year since 2003 and named one of the best lawyers in America.
Boston is the author of four history books — two on baseball history, one on legal history and one on presidential history (with forewords to the books written by novelist John Grisham, leading sportswriter Frank Deford, former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh, and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns).
Boston is the son of Bell County residents, the late Paul and Mary Jean Boston; and brother to Bell County residents Ann Faber and James Boston. He is a past keynote speaker at Wilmer Lecture Series, part of the legacy of educational talks and experiences that have been hosted by the Institute for the Humanities since 1980.
Barrow Brewing Company has hosted the Summer Lecture Series for several years and recently partnered with The Institute for the Humanities, founded by Dr. Harry Wilmer. The institute was founded when like-minded citizens sought to create a public forum to foster discussion on important issues. They have hosted scholars, writers, artists, and scientists.
“The brewery’s series has a similar mission, with the addition of a craft beer or two to lubricate the mind and discussion,” KD Hill, Barrow co-owner, said in a news release.
The summer lecture series is held in Barrow’s taproom every Sunday at 2 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It is a free event, open to all ages. The brewery is located at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Lone Star Gun Show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature vendors selling new and used guns, knives, swords, hunting gear, books, coins, ammo, reloading equipment and supplies.
Admission is $7 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Cabernet Sauvignon harvest
The public is invited to participate in 3 Texans Winery’s grape harvest event 7 a.m. Saturday at 7536 FM 2409 in Temple. Participants are advised to bring their own pruners and to wear cool, comfortable clothing.
For information call 254-277-0024.
Live music
Bob Schneider will perform as part of the annual Texas Music Series 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The Clint Walker Blues Band will perform 9 p.m. Friday and Ethan Smith & Dirt Road Rebellion with Avery Woodruff will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today and the Schade Tree band will perform 6 p.m. Monday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 7:30 p.m. Friday at the VFW at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The Justin Hewitt Band will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Brady Honeycutt will perform 8 p.m. Friday and 35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Backroads Band will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Beth Lee & The Breakups will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
The Storm’s I will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Spare Time Texas, 5434 205 Loop in Temple.
Jolly Jankin will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Bruceville-Eddy UMC Raise the Roof
Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St. in Eddy, is 100 years old and needs a new roof and the congregation has organized a “Raise the Roof” barbecue benefit.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and plates of smoked barbecue and sausage will be available for $15 each.
For information call 512-826-6895.
St. Luke Catholic Church meal
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will have a Mexican fiesta meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Beef and chicken fajitas with all the trimmings will be available for $12 per plate.
The money raised will help support seminarians studying to become priests. Dine in or carry out options will be available. The event is open to the public and patrons are asked to pay with cash or check only.
