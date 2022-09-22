Film Review - Don't Worry Darling

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Harry Styles, left, and Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling."

 (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Somewhere around when TikTok videos were analyzing, with the intensity of the Zapruder film, whether spit flew at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” it became clear that the melodrama of the movie’s promotional tour had easily eclipsed the movie, itself.