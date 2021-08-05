Superheroes will descend on Central Texas this weekend as the Bell County Comic Con returns to the Bell County Expo Center. Other upcoming events include a glow-in-the-dark disc golf event in Belton, the final performances of “Salado Legends” and the annual “First Friday” shopping event in downtown Temple.
Bell County Comic Con
The annual Bell County Comic Con will return Saturday and Sunday to the Bell County Expo Center after skipping 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is set from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
The two-day superhero-themed event will feature more than 300 exhibitors, as well as panels and workshops with actors, writers and creators of movies, television and comic books. Special events, such as a Star Wars-themed pizza party with costumed characters, also are planned.
Special guests for the event include Lou Ferrigno, star of “The Incredible Hulk” television show; Lark Voorhies of “Saved by the Bell” fame; “Mortal Kombat” actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa; and other actors and writers of several animated and fantasy television shows.
For information and tickets visit www.bellcountycomiccon.com.
Final weekend for ‘Salado Legends’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will close out its annual production of “Salado Legends” this weekend with performances offered Friday and Saturday evening.
Tickets for the outdoor musical are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The show offers a special blend of history, exciting dialogue and original songs depicting life in the 1850s. In May 2000, “Salado Legends” was chosen to represent Texas in the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project for the Bicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. It was one of five outdoor dramas in the U.S. to be honored by the Library of Congress.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m. the day prior for the optional dinner prepared by Hecho en Queso. The meal will be served at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15 each evening.
Dinner tickets are $13 (adult or child), and show tickets are $20, and $5 for children 12 and younger.
All shows take place at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
First Friday
First Friday, which features shopping opportunities, live music and more, will take place this Friday at various locations in downtown Temple.
As part of First Friday events, Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple, will hold a block party 4-10 p.m. The block party will include the Pizza PieRos and Rollin N The Dough food trucks, axe throwing opportunities from the Black Axe Company, and live music from Central Texas rock band Martian Folk.
The Czech Heritage Museum, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple, will hold an opening reception for its new “Temple Community Treasures” exhibit. The reception will take place at 4:30-6 p.m. p.m. Friday.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will stage an art show and sale at the Main Street Courtyard at 5 S. Main St. on Friday. Artist Noel Johnson also will have art for sale on the sidewalk next to O’Briens Irish Pub.
Also as part of the First Friday program, the Temple Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will hold “Summer Sizzle” 3-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple. The event will include food trucks, vendor booths, a job fair, and live music by the Three4One band.
Local churches to give away school supplies
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Belton First United Methodist Church will host a backpack and school supply give away event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
There will also be many services offered, such as vision screenings and internet safety programs.
The event also will include a story time, an obstacle course, bounce houses and free hotdogs. COVID-19 vaccines also will be available.
Farmers markets
A farmers market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along Water Street in Belton.
Another farmers market also will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Another farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
All of the markets will feature vendors selling homemade jelly, hand crafted decor, fresh produce, and other homegrown and handmade items.
Tractor pull set in Temple
A tractor pull event will take place 10 a.m. Saturday at 1717 Eberhardt Road in Temple.
The event will feature antique tractors and V8 tractors (no trucks).
The event is free for spectators and costs $20 per hook for participants. A food truck will be on site.
For information contact Mike Winkler at 254-721-8909.
Student dance performance
Muktika Kalagiri, a student of the Veni School of Dance, will offer Central Texans a taste of Indian culture when she performs a Rangapravesam dance 4 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Rangapravesam, which means “ascending the stage” in Sanskrit, is a full-length solo dance performance. It marks the transition of the artist from a student to a blossoming dancer.
Milam Community Theater ‘Nunsense’ performances
The Milam Community Theater will present “Nunsense” this weekend at the Williams Event Center, 404 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. Performances will be offered 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
This show is a musical farce about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer). The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a riotous revue packed with comedic song and dance numbers.
The show was written by Dan Goggin and is directed by Debbie Cable Brown.
For information and tickets visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
Glow course disc golf
A glow course disc golf event will be offered 6-10 p.m. Friday at Heritage Park, 709 E. 24th Ave. in Belton.
Registration will be held the day of the event and participants are advised to bring cash. Cost to participate is $5 plus $10 for a glow disc. A course map with scorecard will be provided for all participants.
For information email mzapata@beltontexas.gov.
Dig It Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in Temple, will host a free family day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The theme of the event is “Dig It” and the event will include information about how fossils are made and how ancient civilizations lived. Children will have the opportunity to discover how digging in the earth can reveal the secrets of the past.
Porsches and Coffee at Werks11
Werks11, 302 W. Adams Ave., will hold a “Porsches and Coffee” event 9 a.m. Saturday.
The event is an opportunity for Porsche owners and fans to socialize and share their appreciation for Porsche vehicles.
The event is open to the public.
Outdoor movie and lecture
Barrow Brewing Company will offer several events this weekend at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
A free outdoor movie night featuring the film “Friday Night Lights” will take place 8 p.m. Friday. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. The film will start just after sunset.
A summer lecture series will continue at the brewery at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Tim Fleischer, founder and editor of the Salado Village Voice. Fleischer will speak about journalism and communication in a fast-pace world.
Elvis at The Beltonian
Elvis impersonator Ken Elliot will perform 5 p.m. Saturday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton. A screening of the film “Viva Las Vegas” will follow the concert.
For information and tickets visit https://thebeltoniantheatre.com/Events
Lions Follies tickets available
Tickets are available for the Temple Founder Lions Club’s 81st annual Lions Follies on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The event, which features skits, jokes and musical numbers, is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are $15 each for the evening performances and $10 for the afternoon matinee. Doors will open one hour before each show. The event will include a prize drawing and donations of old glasses and hearing aids will be collected. Proceeds will help fund Lions Club service projects.
Live music
The band 80s Obsession will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple, as part of the annual free outdoor Hot Summer Sounds concert series.
Tony Siegl and Tim Willis will perform 6 p.m. Friday at JKowboy Wine Bar, 13 E. Ave. B in Temple.
Lilly Milford and Bryon White will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
The Storms I will perform 6 p.m. Friday and the Mountainbranch band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Branded Heart will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Wayworn Traveler will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Richard Watson will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Knights of Columbus meal
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will have a Mexican fiesta meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the parish hall. Proceeds well help support seminarians. Fajitas with all the trimmings will be available for $12 per plate. Dine in or carry out options will be available. The church is located at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Temple Fire & Rescue 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Temple Fire & Rescue is seeking sponsors for its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
Several levels of sponsorship are available: Hero for $2,500; Honor for $1,000; Courage for $500; and Freedom for $250. For information or sponsorship forms visit templetx.gov/911memorial. Sponsorships will be accepted until Sept. 1.
Submission guidelines: Fundraisers and events may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.