Area events this weekend include musical performances from students at Temple High School and Belton High School, a father-daughter dance in Temple, a family day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, live music and more.
First Friday
Businesses in downtown Temple will come together Friday to host the monthly “First Friday” event, which features food and drink specials, live music, shopping and more.
Family day at the railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a “Geek Out” family day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero, storybook character, or cartoon.
“Enjoy the nerdier side of life and get your geek on at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,” the museum said in a post on social media.
The event is free and open to the public.
Father-daughter dance
The city of Temple and Extreme Tumble and Cheer will come together to hold father-daughter dances at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will feature dancing, photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $15 each and may be purchased online at evenbrite.com.
BHS musical
Young thespians at Belton High School will present “Urinetown,” a musical production, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lake Road in Belton.
The satirical comedy is set in a future society where, due to lack of water, private toilets have been banned and one company, the Urine Good Company, controls paid public toilets. Those who don’t obey the laws prohibiting free urination are sent to the dreaded “Urinetown”. The poor residents eventually stage a revolt.
Admission is $5 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at beltontheatre.ludus.com.
THS choir show
Two choirs from Temple High School, The Polyfoniks and Encore, will bring the sounds of Broadway to life with concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
“Broadway Nights” will feature musical numbers from plays and movies such as “Waitress,” “The Greatest Showman,” “A Chorus Line,” “Oklahoma” and “Little Shop of Horrors,” and more.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at centraltexastickets.com.
‘Madagascar, Jr.’ at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre will present performances of Dreamwork’s “Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr.” this weekend.
The story follows Alex the lion, who is the king of the urban jungle and the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo — have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of some prodigious penguins — to explore the world.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Street renaming ceremony
A street renaming ceremony in honor of the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.
A portion of East Avenue C will be dedicated in Harrison’s name. City officials said that the portion of East Avenue C to be renamed Rev Roscoe Harrison Jr. Way was the area between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 14th Street. This section of road borders Eighth Street Baptist Church, where Harrison was the pastor for almost 20 years.
Art show
A Temple native who began his art journey by dabbling in comic books will be the featured artist at an art show on Saturday at Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S 31st in Temple. The show will be from 1 to 5 p.m.
TJ Olivares, a Temple High School grad who now resides in Nolanville, specializes in colored pencil, ball-point pen and acrylic paints. He works as a graphic designer at Heights Printing in Harker Heights.
“I grew up in Temple, and I got started in art by drawing comic book frames,” he said. “I would copy the artist and get as close to the original as I could. I also liked to draw my favorite football players.”
“Growing up, I wanted to become a comic book artist,” he said. “I’m a big fan of the Marvel Universe — Wolverine and the X-Men were my favorites. Eventually I started creating my own characters and drawing my own comics.”
Olivares’ passion for art grew with classes at Temple College under the direction of instructor Michael Donahue, who served as TC’s gallery director from 1979 to 2018. Donahue is still affiliated with the school’s art department.
The art show is free to attend.
3 Texans Winery and Vineyard anniversary
3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple, will hold an anniversary celebration from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include food trucks, live music and more.
Live music
Vineyard Voice, formerly the Central Texas Master Singers, will perform a concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Little River United Methodist Church, 104 Kinds Trail in Little River-Academy. The concert is open to the public. A free will offering will be collected.
Denny Cullinan will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Kyle Reed will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and Eric Turner will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Borderline will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Homeboyz with DJ Desperado will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Ella Reid will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Trevor Helt will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Martian Folk will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Celtic Gala
The Celtic Gala, a one-night event benefiting Holy Trinity Catholic High School, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include dinner and live and silent auctions. Tickets may be purchased online at give.hellofund.com/HTGala.
Purse bingo
Tickets are now available for a “Galentine’s Day” purse bingo event benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The event will take place on Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m. The event will feature bingo games, silent auction and a drawing for prizes. Featured purse brands include Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Tickets are $70 each and reserved tables for six are available for $380. Each reservation includes one game card set per person. Tickets are available online at www.auctria.events/pursebingo.
Caring Ball
The 28th annual Caring Ball, which supports the Temple Community Clinic, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include a wine tasting and dinner service provided by Pignetti’s, with live music for people to dance to provided by Dallas-based The Motion Band.
The registration deadline is Friday. Registration is available online at CaringBall.com.
Milam Community Theater gala
The Milam Community Theater will hold its annual Members’ Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
The gala will feature a readers’ theater production of Mark Twain’s “Diaries of Adam and Eve” by Richard and Tia Stone; a wine and cheese reception; a silent auction; and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to MCT members and the public may attend for $50 per person. RSVP is needed for a head count and reservations must be made by Friday. To make a reservation, contact Cheryl Heller at 713-419-9673 or email Chellerteacher@yahoo.com.
Sausage supper
The Seaton Brethren Church annual sausage supper fundraiser will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Plates cost $12 each and include homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, new potatoes, green beans, desserts and tea or coffee. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
There also will be a bake sale with kolaches, pies, cakes and more available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event benefit the ministry of the church, community, repairs on the sanctuary and other projects.
The event is open to the public.
Fish fry
A fish fry will take place twice on Wednesday, Feb. 22, — from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. — at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple.
Plates will be available for $14 at the door. Delivery will be available by calling Johnny Garcia at 254-718-0933.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s ministry.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library will hold the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured guests are “Orphan Moon” author T.K. Lukas, “Where the Rivers Ran Red” author Michael Donahue and “Buddy the Globetrotter” author Dr. R.E. Burke.
Tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is available for $250. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 254-933-5830 or visit freindsbeltonlibrary.org. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library.
Bumble Rumble
The “Bumble Rumble,” a wrestling showcase by 360 Pro Wrestling, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the commons area at Academy High School, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the senior class at Academy High School.
Tickets are available at the school’s office or by calling 254-217-6126.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.