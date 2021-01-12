The “Father Daughter Sweetheart Stroll” will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. Tickets are now available on www.CentralTexasTickets.com.
Organized by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department and presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, the outdoor event takes the place of the popular Father Daughter Dance this year. Fathers and their daughters will have the opportunity to enjoy a lovely stroll around beautiful Santa Fe Plaza while enjoying prepackaged refreshments, music, a special gift, and more.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place to keep attendees safe.
There is a limit of 500 tickets (125 for each of four hour-long timeframes). Tickets are $10 plus ticketing fees and must be purchased online in advance. No tickets will be sold the day of the event and walk ups won’t be allowed.
The event is an opportunity for each daughter (age 18 years old and younger) to connect and spend some special time with their dad, grandfather, uncle or father figure.
Fathers and daughters will receive a gift bag when they check in. They will stroll around the lighted Santa Fe Plaza, visit various stations and fill their bags with sweet treats, fun activities a special surprise. A commemorative photo is included in the ticket price as a keepsake from the event, along with special gift for both dads and their daughter.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled.