Events coming up this weekend in Central Texas include a benefit concert by Tejano music legend Little Joe at Temple High School, a fundraiser at the CAC featuring music by Eric Paslay, a family fun day at Bold Republic Brewing Company, and a comedy show at Corkys in downtown Temple.
Highway dedication
A memorial highway dedication in honor of fallen Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Rhoden will take place at 10 a.m. today in the 200 block of West Loop 121 (just west of the Interstate 35 intersection) in Belton.
Rhoden was killed in the line of duty on April 26, 2020, while attempting to deploy spike strips during a pursuit of a stolen car.
The ceremony is open to the public.
Little Joe concert
Grammy Award-winning Tejano music legend Little Joe Hernandez will perform a benefit concert for the Temple Education Foundation on Friday.
The concert — inspired by Hernandez’s conversations with Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott — will be held in the Fine Arts Center at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 each and available at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the educational foundation to support student scholarships and innovative teacher grants.
Hernandez, leader of Little Joe y La Familia, said he wanted to aid his hometown community.
“I’ve done so much community work for other organizations, but the truth is, one of the most important things for our youth is to support them in their goals of reaching their dreams of furthering their education after high school,” Hernandez said in a news release. “What goes hand in hand with this goal? Teachers! Teachers need our help and support, and so, I desire to do my part for my hometown heroes, our teachers.”
High Class Blue Jean Night
The Contemporaries of the CAC will hold “High Class Blue Jean Night,” a fundraiser, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshal Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will feature a concert by Eric Paslay, auction and dinner. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities visit cacarts.org.
Proceeds from the event will help support visual and performing arts programs for children in Bell County.
‘Historic Escapes!’ at Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum will hold “Historic Escapes!” an escape-the-room game, on Saturday.
A crime has been committed and participants have an hour to escape the designated room and solve the mystery.
There are two different themed games and three different game times: 5:30 p.m. (Heist, for players age 14 years old and up); 6:45 p.m. (Heist or Murder Mystery); and 8 p.m. (Murder Mystery; for players age 14 years and older).
Tickets are $10 per person. All games are private for up to eight players.
Pre-registration is required and available online www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Family fun day at Bold Republic
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple, will hold a free family fun day from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include inflatables, bubbles, cotton candy, a video game trailer and performances from Gin-Gin the “music mommy” singing children’s music.
Davilla farmers market and flea market
A farmers market and flea market will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Davilla Community Center, 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
Vendors will sell used merchandise and homegrown vegetables. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase. Vendor spots are available and cost $10 for an outside location and $20 for an indoor spot.
For information, contact Inky Tatum at 254-721-2922 or Monica Jarrell at 409-553-6886.
Just Between Friends
Just Between Friends, a large-scale sale featuring children’s clothes, strollers, toys and other merchandise, will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit bellcountyexpo.com.
Comedy show
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will host a comedy show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Featured comics include Eric Snader and Ke’Juan Moses, with Allison Wojtowecz as the headliner and Jimmy Smoltich as host.
Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Live music
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Wrongbird will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. in Temple.
SmokinMaxx will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Carol Montag will present a tribute concert with songs from Joan Baez, Judy Collins and Joni Mitchell at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado. Tickets are $20 at the door or online at saladomuseum.org.
Ed Leonard and Friends will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 4008, 2311 Pearl St. in Belton.
Curtis McMurtry will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Wayworn Traveler will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Chris Max will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Martian Folk will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Andrew Jones will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Wild Horses Reunion will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and Billy Pitts will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Barton House restaurant, 101 N. Main St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Wild game dinner
Salado United Methodist Church will hold a wild game dinner fundraiser 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. The meal will feature dishes such as venison, elk, fried catfish, wild boar and more. There also will be live and silent auctions and a kid’s zone. Entry to the event is free. Proceeds will help support the church’s mission and outreach programs.
St. Luke fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Fried or grilled fish will be available for $12 per plate. A child’s plate (for ages 10 and younger) will be available for $6. Patrons may dine in or drive through. First responders in uniform may dine for free.
Proceeds will help support the Knights of Columbus Council’s service projects.
St. Mary’s fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple. Plates will cost $12 each and patrons may dine in, drive through or get plates to go. Each plate consists of fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and iced tea. A child’s plate also will be available at a reduced cost. Boy Scouts also will have desserts available for purchase.
Proceeds will help support the council’s charitable works in the Temple area.
Westphalia fish fry
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a drive through shrimp and fish fry Friday evenings through March 31 at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates, which will be to-go only, cost $12 each and will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. (or until sold out). Plates will include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and French fries.
Proceeds from the event will help support the council’s charity goals for the year.
Seaton fundraiser
A garage sale fundraiser for the Seaton Community Center and Seaton School will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the school, located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Order of Does golf tournament
The Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament on April 2 at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will take place at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women.
Hole sponsorships are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
Proceeds from the event will help support college scholarships. For registration forms or information, email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook.com.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There also will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
