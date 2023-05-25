Ruck march

People participate in a previous Rucks on Main ruck march at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. The annual event, which helps raise donations for area food pantries and pays tribute to veterans, first responders and the fallen, will take place again in downtown Temple on Saturday.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

Area events this weekend include the opening of local splash pads and the Temple water park, a wrestling show in Salado, a Memorial Day ruck march in downtown Temple, and a free outdoor screening of the film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” at Miller Park in Temple.