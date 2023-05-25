Area events this weekend include the opening of local splash pads and the Temple water park, a wrestling show in Salado, a Memorial Day ruck march in downtown Temple, and a free outdoor screening of the film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” at Miller Park in Temple.
Multiple events at Barrow
Competitors from Premier Event Wrestling Lucha Libre will put on a show at 6 p.m. on Friday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. The ring will be set up in the field by the brewery. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside alcohol is allowed on the premises. The event is free and open to the public.
Students from Acton Imagine Academy will hold a “children’s business fair” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the shores of Salado Creek behind Barrow Brewing Company. The students came up with a business plan as part of a school project and will present their businesses to the public. There will be music, food, a petting zoo and young vendors selling a variety of products and services.
Rucks on Main
Rucks On Main, a nonprofit organization that hosts a military-themed ruck march in honor of veterans, first responders, and the fallen, will hold its annual ruck march at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
Marchers will complete a six-mile route through downtown and historic neighborhoods in north Temple. Each participant will fill their rucksacks with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food items to be donated to charitable organizations.
Registration costs $55 and participants may sign up online at rucksonmain.org. Proceeds from the Memorial Day ruck march will benefit Hoofbeats For Heroes, a non-profit program that serves service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. It is operated at BLORA ranch on Lake Belton and provides opportunities for relaxation and healing.
Movie in the park
The Temple Parks Foundation will present a free outdoor screening of the film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” at sundown on Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple. Festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
The film, rated PG, is based on a children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
Those who attend are advised to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information visit templeparks.com.
Summer reading kickoff party
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will hold a kickoff party for its summer reading program 1-3 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will feature games, a “groovy cat,” pizza, snow cones, and a chance to win prizes. The event is open to all ages.
For information visit www.exploretpl.com/summerreading.
Lions Junction Water Park preview
Lions Junction Water Park is ready to roar with a park preview event this weekend. Patrons will be able to enjoy amenities such as the lazy river, water slides and splash zone.
The park will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday. The park will open officially for the season on Tuesday, June 6.
Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children (ages 3-17) and seniors (age 50 and older). For information visit www.lionsjunction.com.
Belton splash pads
The city of Belton will have its splash pads open for Memorial Day weekend. There are two splash pads for families to enjoy: the Harris Community Splash Pad, 312, N. Alexander St., and South Wall Tiger Splash Pad, 1895 S. Wall St.
The splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 1-8 p.m. Monday. The splash pads will remain open until Labor Day weekend.
Genealogy workshop
The Bell County Genealogical Society will hold a free genealogy workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The workshop is a come-and-go event and members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help anyone with questions on researching their family tree.
Temple Pride events
Temple Pride, a LGBTQIA nonprofit organization, will hold a block party 6-9 p.m. on Saturday at 8 W. Ave. B in Temple. The event will include vendors, a kid zone with free activities, music from Stephany C-Chavira, and food and drink available for purchase.
The organization also will hold a drag show party at 10 p.m. on Saturday at Mo’s Railyard Saloon, 8 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. The event is open to patrons age 21 and older. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which includes a drink and swag bag. Tickets may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “Paper Moon” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The 1973 film stars the real-life pairing of father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal. The movie takes place during the Great Depression and follows a con man (Ryan O’Neal) who finds himself saddled with a young girl (Tatum O’Neal) who may or may not be his daughter, and the two forge an unlikely partnership.
The film screening is open to the public.
Live music
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Central Ave. Bistro, 312 N. Central Ave. in Cameron.
Not Past 11 will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Ashley Blake will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Borderline will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Ryan Youmans will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Scott Taylor will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Hall, 12141 FM 2268 in Holland.
Fundraisers
Johnny Boren Memorial
The Johnny Boren Memorial, a bull-riding event benefiting local scholarships for area high school students, will take place Saturday at 5204 Elm Grove Road in Belton.
Gates open at 1 p.m. and bull riding will begin at 4 p.m. The event will include food, entertainment and vendors. Admission is $10.
Car wash
Students from Central Texas Tae Kwon Do will hold a car wash at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 1401 S. First St. in Temple. Proceeds from the car wash will help low-income children attend competitions.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.