This weekend’s selection of things to do includes a poetry festival, a nighttime hike and the annual PRCA Rodeo.
‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’
Performances of Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” will continue this weekend at Temple Civic Theatre.
Show times will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.org.
PRCA Rodeo
The annual Bell County PRCA Rodeo will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. The rodeo is in its 33rd year of continuous operation in Bell County, and is held in conjunction with the Bell County Youth Fair.
The rodeo will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at BellCountyExpo.com. Proceeds from the rodeo will go to the youth fair board to be distributed to the youths of Bell County through scholarships.
First Friday
Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event will take place 5:30-8 p.m., featuring after-hours shopping, live music, dining and more.
The theme for this month’s event is Valentine’s Day. Local vendors and restaurants will be offering specials on merchandise, food and drinks. Artist 2 Artist Showcase will be in the Main Street Courtyard with their art vendors.
For more information, visit discovertemple.com.
Spring Lecture Series
The Bell County Museum’s 2020 Spring Lecture Series will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with a presentation from Brian Floca on the process of writing and illustrating children’s books.
In conjunction, the museum will debut “Young at Art: a Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations.”
Central Texas Poetry and Prose Reading
The 26th annual Central Texas Poetry and Prose Reading, hosted by Thom “The World Poet” Woodruff, will take place today at Tablerock Amphitheatre in Salado.
At 7 p.m. invited Central Texas poets and writers of all prose will grace Tablerock’s indoor stage to read three minutes of their work. After a break at 8:15 p.m. other attendees will take turns reciting their poetry works at an open microphone.
The amphitheatre is at 409 Tablerock Road off Royal Street in Salado.
‘Salado Legends’ auditions
Auditions for the 2020 season of the outdoor musical drama “Salado Legends” will take place 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Tablerock Amphitheatre’s indoor stage.
Singers should bring tape and tape player for their accompaniment; a CD player will be available. Actors will give cold readings from a “Salado Legends” script. Dancers need only list their experience.
Rehearsals, by scene, begin June 8 and will be held 7-9:30 p.m. weekday evenings. Performances will take place July 18, July 25, and Aug. 1.
For information call Tablerock Amphitheater at 254-947-9205.
Moon Hike
Mother Neff State Park will hold a nighttime hike through the prairie 7-8:30 p.m. Friday.
Visitors can learn about the moon and stars and listen for the animals that come out when the sun sets.
The program is free, but park entrance fees apply. Visitors can pay at the headquarters self-pay box with exact change, and meet at the campground restrooms by 7 p.m.
Hikers should bring water, a flashlight, comfortable walking shoes and appropriate weather attire.
Czech film
The Czech Heritage Museum and The Beltonian Theatre will present Czech Film Night and Matinee 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Admission will be free.
The featured film will be “When a Dragon Gets a Headache.” The film addresses the dual cultures of Czech and Slovak.
The film is a fairytale suitable for children and adults, and features a two-headed dragon that speaks Czech through one head and Slovak through the other, and two kingdoms that are peaceable with each other, but cursed so they cannot join.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple.
———
Branded Heart will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
An American Forrest will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple
Sunday
An American Forrest will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Seaton Brethren Church sausage supper
Seaton Brethren Church will hold its annual sausage supper fundraiser starting 3 p.m. (until sold out) Saturday, Feb. 15, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Plates are $10 each and to-go plates will be available. The menu includes homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, new potatoes, green beans, bread, homemade desserts and tea or coffee.
The event also will include a bake sale, a drawing for prizes and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry of the church and community projects. The event is open to the public.
BEEA Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the Hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Valentine spaghetti dinner
A Valentine Date-Night Spaghetti Dinner hosted by the youth group at Cross Church on Birdcreek will take place 5-8 p.m. Sunday at 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple. The cost is $8 for a complete meal (spaghetti, salad, garlic bread sticks, dessert, and drink). Prizes will also be offered.
Proceeds will help the Y4HIM Youth Group raise funds to attend youth camp this summer. For information call 254-778-8759 or 254-931-4297.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.