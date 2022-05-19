Upcoming events this weekend in Central Texas include a Temple High School choir concert, a free screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Temple, multiple comedy shows, and an adult night at Summer Fun water park in Belton.
SoundCheck
The Temple High School choir program will wrap up its 2021-22 concert schedule with one of its biggest shows. Performances of “SoundCheck,” which features 45 students performing popular songs from a variety of artists, will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium at Temple High School.
Cameron Roucloux, the head choral director at Temple High School, says the show is one of the highlights of the year, not only for the students performing, but also for the audience members with an experience that appeals to music lovers of all ages and genres.
Reserved seat tickets for the show are $20, adult general admission tickets are $15, and student general admission tickets are $5. Tickets will be available at the door both nights or may be purchased in advance at centraltexastickets.com.
NAACP scholarship banquet
The Temple NAACP Unit will host its 2022 scholarship banquet 6 p.m. Friday at the Temple College Pavilion, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” and the guest speaker will be Jazmine Caldwell, an anchor for KCEN Channel 6 News.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3DoAc91. For information contact Benne Walsh, president of the NAACP Temple Unit at 254-563-9889.
Summer Fun adult night
Summer Fun water park, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, will hold an adult night from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
The event, which is only open to adults age 21 and older, will feature music from multiple DJs. Patrons may bring their own beverages (no glass containers will be allowed).
Admission is $25 per person. For information and tickets visit www.summerfunwaterpark.com.
Movies in the Park
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will offer a free screening of the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Saturday at Miller Park as part of its annual Movies in the Park program.
Festivities will start at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin at sundown. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
The park is located at 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
Bell County Museum lecture
Drayton McLane Jr., chairman of the McLane Group and former owner of the Houston Astros, will give a special presentation, “Sports and Life: Lessons from the Playing Field,” at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Bell County Museum as part of the museum’s lecture series.
McLane will discuss sports and share some of his own life experiences. Admission is free, but reservations are required. To reserve a ticket call 254-933-5243.
The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Across the Ocean: An Asian-Pacific Islander Cultural Fair
The Bell County Museum in Belton will hold “Across the Ocean: An Asian-Pacific Islander Cultural Fair” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn about Korean and Polynesian cultures. Arts and crafts projects will include making Korean fans and making Polynesian tiki.
Korean dance performances will take place at 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Polynesian dance performances will be held at 11:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Imagine the Possibilities Tour
Temple’s “Imagine the Possibilities Tour” will be 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at multiple locations in Temple. The event, which is open to the public, is a self-guided tour of downtown properties that are planned to undergo building restorations or buildings that are available for sale or lease.
The event will feature open house receptions at 26 locations. Self-guided tour maps will be available at the initial tour starting point, the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B, and at each location on the tour.
Tour guests will get a first-hand look at developments that are transforming downtown Temple. For information visit downtowntemple.com.
Temple Community Treasures reception
An opening reception for the “Temple Community Treasures” visual art exhibit sponsored by the Temple Main Street Program and Extreme Clean Company of Temple will take place 4:30-6 p.m. Friday at the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple.
This exhibit is comprised of the entries in the Temple Community Treasures Photography Contest and the Temple Community Treasures Painting Contest, both of which focus on images of historic buildings in Temple.
During this reception, the first, second and third place winners in the Temple Community Treasures Photography Contest, and the first, second and third place winners in the Temple Community Treasures Painting Contest will be announced, and prize ribbons and cash prizes will be distributed for both contests.
The reception also will include free snacks and beverages.
Ferguson Park block party
The city of Temple and Central Counties Services will host a block party from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Ferguson Park, 304 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
The event will include food, a petting zoo and children’s games. Participants also will have the opportunity to learn about neighborhood businesses and organizations. A silent auction also will take place benefiting All Good BBQ to help them rebuild after their recent fire.
Laughs & Drafts Comedy Tour
FoxDog Cafe & Beer Garden, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will host “Laughs & Drafts Comedy Tour” from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday.
The guest host will be South Philly Reef and featured comedians will include Dillon Popp, Sam Noorani and headliner Alex Cunningham.
Admission is free. The recommended age of attendees is 18 and older.
Corkys comedy show
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase Saturday.
Featured performers include Alex Berrios and Tammie Bernal and the headliner will be LaTasha Duran. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
Cemetery work day
The public is invited to lend a hand for a work day on Saturday at the historic Bigham Cemetery, 1665 Jamie Drive in Belton.
Volunteers will start working at 8:30 a.m. For information contact Charles Newsom at 254-913-4298.
Belton Market Days
The Downtown Belton Business Alliance will host a Belton Market Days event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) in the downtown historic district in Belton.
The event will feature multiple arts and crafts vendors, live music, food and more. For information visit www.downtownbelton.com.
Live music
Midnight Tradesmen will perform 7 p.m. Friday; Arabella will perform at noon and Lexi Dalton will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Nate Biddy will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
DJ Desperado will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Rage on the Farm, a concert featuring multiple artists, will take place 5 p.m. Saturday at 5432 Cedar Creek Road in Temple. Artists scheduled to perform include Will Travis, the Midnight Tradesmen and Take Us to Tomorrow. Tickets are $10 each.
Last Call will perform 8 p.m. Friday and the Stateline Band will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Shorty Grisham will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
John Conlee will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets start at $20.
Fundraisers
Tejas 5K color fun run
Tejas Land and Title will host a 5K color run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7446 Honeysuckle Drive in Temple.
Runners will have the opportunity to run through six color stations and get hit with colored powder. The event also will include music, food trucks, before-and-after photo opportunities, and vendors.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bright Future, a local foster care placement agency.
For information or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/5kcolorfunrun.
Trash Getters event
The Lake Belton Trash Getters will host a cleanup session on Sunday at Cedar Ridge Park in Belton. The group will meet at the Turkey Roost Pavilion starting at 7:30 a.m. and the group will start picking up trash at 9 a.m.
The event will benefit the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center’s summer camp program for children.
The group will have alligators with sponsor bandanas hidden around the lake on trash to help those either kayaking, jet skiing, boating, canoeing or walking the shoreline. The alligators will have special prizes attached to them. Prizes also will be awarded for the largest group participating and for the most, best and strangest trash brought in. For information and sponsorships call 254-913-7476.
J.A.I.L. golf tournament
The Harold Ellis Memorial golf tournament benefiting the Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives ministry will take place Monday, May 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will start at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start will take place at 8 a.m. A catered lunch and putting contest will take place at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, closest to the pin, and hole-in-one. There also will be door prizes and a prize drawing.
Cost is $100 per player and sponsorships also are available. For information call 254-933-8506 or visit www.jailmin.org.
