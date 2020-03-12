This weekend, Central Texans can enjoy some early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations along with a Texas Music Series concert and a Ham Radio expo.
Ian Moore
Ian Moore will perform Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, as part of the Texas Music Series.
The concert will begin 7:30 p.m. in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium. Pre-concert activities will begin one hour before the show, and BBQ Chip’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck will be on site providing dinner options. Concessions will also be for sale.
Tickets are available online from cacarts.com.
Contemporaries garage sale
The Contemporaries of the Cultural Activities Center will host a colossal garage sale this weekend, featuring clothing, home décor, children’s items, jewelry and more.
The sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the CAC.
All proceeds will benefit the CAC’s children’s art programs.
CASA 5K
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties will present the third annual CASA St. Patrick’s Day 5K and Family Fun Festival Saturday.
The event will begin 9 a.m. with the 5K run followed by a 5K walk beginning 10 a.m., along with music, vendors and physical fitness and wellness activities. The races will begin and end at Vista Real Estate, 7446 Honeysuckle in Temple.
All proceeds from the event will support CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties. Registration can be completed online at RunSignUp.com/CASA5KRun. Race day registration will be available.
St. Patrick’s Day at O’Briens
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, will begin celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early with live music and a full Irish menu this weekend. The Jason Custer band will perform 9 p.m. Friday. The Clint Allen Janisch band and the Maeflies will perform 9 p.m. Saturday. The pub will be open 11 a.m. Tuesday for lunch and will have multiple live music performances from 4 p.m. to midnight. Those performing Tuesday include Dustin Brown, Jon Holt & The Soundwaves, Lilly & The Implements, Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers, and the Dirty Echoes.
Ham Radio Swap Meet
The Temple Amateur Radio Club Ham Radio Swap Meet will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 201 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Commercial vendors and individuals from around the state will meet up to display amateur radio equipment and supplies for sale.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
———
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton
———
DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple.
———
Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Smokin’ Maxx will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
Hyway Traveler will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Bottlecap Mountain will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Sunday
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
———
Ragland will perform 3 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
BEEA Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and the event will be catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Westphalia Knights of Columbus fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a fish fry 3:30-7:15 p.m. (or until sold out) every Friday through April 3 at the parish hall at 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Plates cost $10 each and include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, coleslaw and French fries.
St. Luke Catholic Church Knights of Columbus fish fry
St. Luke Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 will hold Lenten fish fries Fridays, March 13, March 20, March 27, April 3 and April 24 at the parish hall, located at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
All-you-can-eat plates are $10 and include fried or grilled catfish, beans, cole slaw, French fries and hush puppies.
Bartlett VFD fundraiser
Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual station review and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Station 2, 20759 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
Sausage wraps, chips and drinks will be available for sale. There also will be a bounce house, cotton candy and popcorn for children.
Redneck Games at Barrow Brewing Company
Redneck Games at Barrow Brewing Company, a fundraiser benefiting the Williamson County Habitat for Humanity program, will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at the brewery located at 108 Royal St. in Salado. Tickets are $100 per couple. Couples will compete in events such as the toilet seat throw, seed spitting, a big-hair contest, and an armpit serenade. The winning couple will be crowned Redneck King and Queen and will receive a trash bag full of beer and merchandise. Tickets are available at centraltexastickets.com.
Order of the Eastern Star baked potato sale
Belton Chapter No. 598 OES will hold a baked potato sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Belton Masonic Lodge, 106 E. Second St. in Belton. Tickets will be available at the door.
American Legion fish fry
American Legion Post No. 133 will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include fried catfish and all the trimmings. A child’s plate also will be available for $6 each. To-go plates will be available.
Knights of Columbus fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC hall, located at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $10 and include two boneless fish fillets, with three sides and a drink. Bakes fish is also available. A child’s plate, which features one fillet, will be available for $6. To-go plate s also will be available. Desserts may be purchased separately.