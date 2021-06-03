Area events this weekend include the return of the free Hot Summer Sounds concert series in Temple; First Friday, which features a block party, live music and shopping opportunities in downtown Temple; and a tractor pull event at the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association grounds in Temple.
Hot Summer Sounds
The Scott & White Health Plan Hot Summer Sounds free concert series will return to Temple this Friday with a performance by 80’s Obsession 7:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be on site; no glass containers are allowed. Social distancing and other safety measures will be encouraged.
The series will continue 7:30-9:30 p.m. each Friday through July 30. The next concert will be June 11 at Miller Park and will feature The Blues Posse.
On June 18, the concert series will move to West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., and Landon Heights will be the featured entertainment. Another concert June 25 at West Temple Park will feature the Tejano Storm band.
On July 9, The Selfless Lovers will perform at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A. On July 16, the Clint Allen Janisch band will perform at Santa Fe Plaza.
The Hair Metal Giants will perform July 23 at the Sam Farrow amphitheater at Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple. Wayworn Traveler will close out the concert series with a performance July 30 at Lions Park.
For information about this concert series, visit tinyurl.com/hv3vc8ea.
Concerts are subject to cancelation or rescheduling due to inclement weather.
First Friday
Multiple businesses in downtown Temple will take part in First Friday, which features live music, food, outdoor art and shopping opportunities.
Tour Temple, 13 S. Second St., will hold a scooter scavenger hunt as part of First Friday festivities. For information or to register for the scavenger hunt, visit tinyurl.com/jyrerzcj.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a block party 4-10 p.m. Friday as part of First Friday. Activities will include a food truck, vendor booths, axe throwing and live music by Wayworn Traveler.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will stage an art show and vendor sale in the Main Street Courtyard at 5 S. Main St. The showcase will feature fine art vendors, artisans, craftsmen and other vendors.
The Parlour Antiques & Oddities will present “Professor Pendark’s Magic Mysticism Mirth Mayhem & More” with performances at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Parlour Antiques & Oddities is located at 111 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Tractor pull
A tractor pull event will take place 10 a.m. Saturday on the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association grounds at 1717 Eberhardt Road in Temple.
Participants will pull antique tractors and V8 tractors only (no trucks). Concessions will be available.
For information contact Mike Winkler 254-721-8909.
Seaton Star Hall annual picnic
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will hold its annual picnic event Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, located five miles east of Temple on Highway 53.
A meal of fried chicken and sausage with all the trimmings will be served starting at 11 a.m. with a drive through line and to-go plates available. Plates cost $10 each. A bake sale will feature kolaches, cakes and pies.
Other activities will include a polka jam at noon and an auction will start at 3 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company’s Summer Lecture Series
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, is resuming its summer lecture series. The first session will take place 2 p.m. Sunday and will feature Auntie Anne Beiler, the founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.
Beiler recently published a new book, “Overcome and Lead,” and will be speaking on finding purpose.
For more information visit www.barrowbrewing.com/events or email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum Family Day event
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in Temple, will host a Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The theme is “Beat the Heat: Backyard Fun” and activities will include outside games and indoor crafts. The family friendly event is open to the public.
Across the Ocean: An Asian-Pacific Islander celebration
The Bell County Museum and Baila Pacifica Entertainment will hold “Across the Ocean,” an Asian-Pacific Islander celebration, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Park, 700 Veterans Way in Belton.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Japanese calligraphy and the importance of cherry blossoms, make their own Hawaiian lei, play traditional games and see Polynesian dances.
The event is free and open to the public.
Temple Public Library new brand launch party
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., will hold a new brand launch party 4 p.m. Friday.
The event will feature Granny’s Shaved Ice (for the first 50 guests), giveaways, music and more.
Czech Film Night
The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center and The Beltonian Theatre will cohost a screening of “Magicky Hlas Rebelky (The Magical Voice of a Rebel)” 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
The film is a documentary about Marta Kubisova, a Czech singer and film star that was persecuted for her art and for the 1977 Human Rights declaration, Charter 77.
The screening is free and open to the public. The theater is located at 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Single fathers event
Not Alone Ministries will hold a free Father’s Day event for single fathers from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The theme of the event is “Through the Valley” and activities will include fishing, kayaking and boating with children or by yourself.
Registration is required and the location will be revealed to participants after registration is complete. To register visit www.urnotalone.life. For information contact Raquel Ezagui at 254-251-9590.
Family dodge ball night
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a family dodge ball night 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The event will include free pizza, dodgeball, fellowship and family fun. Those who wish to attend may RSVP online at www.templefirst. com/upcoming-events.
Live music
Broken Time and Midnight Tradesmen will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Mark Richey will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Texas Double Shot will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Sky Zito & Moontide will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Summer Blaze, a free faith-based hip-hop concert, will take place 7 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton. Performers will include Chris B from San Antonio, Hozay from Belton and D.C. Mavrik from Del Rio. The family friendly event will include a drawing for prizes. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
The Rogues Gallery will perform 7 p.m. Friday and the Chalkboard Poets will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraiser
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament will take place 7 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. The event will include a putting contest, a competition for closest to the pin and longest drive, and a hole-in-one prize.
For information or to register visit www.jailmin.org or call 254-933-8506.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the juvenile and adult programs of the J.A.I.L. Ministry.
Submission guidelines: Weekend roundup events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.