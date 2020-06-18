The Central Texas Film Society is easing back into the routine of showing classic and best-loved films at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center. Screenings are held 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of the month at the CAC.
On June 28, the group will show “My Favorite Year”.
“Although the ‘Wages of Fear (1953)’ was scheduled for the June date, the board of the Central Texas Film Society thought that the tale might not be the most uplifting as we come out of quarantine. Therefore, they decided to move to the comedy ‘My Favorite Year (1982)’ trying to provide some laughs as the irreplaceable Peter O’Toole lights up the screen,” CAC Marketing Director Jane Boone said.
“My Favorite Year” is set in 1950’s New York and the age of live television. Benjy Stone is a young writer on a major comedy- variety show. He is assigned to chaperon that week’s guest Alan Swann, a faded movie-star and renowned womanizer and drinker. Benjy’s job is to try and keep Swann sober and above all else, make sure he shows up for the live broadcast on Saturday evening. Benjy and Swann have a number of adventures throughout the week, including dinner with Benjy’s somewhat eccentric family. In the end, both learn lessons in life from the other.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CAC will be following the governor’s requirements for up to 50 percent capacity in the auditorium and patrons will be spaced out skipping seats and rows between non-family members. The CAC board of directors requires all patrons entering the facility to wear a mask for events until guidelines are modified by the governor’s office.
Other upcoming screenings include:
July 26: “Jaws”
August 30: “Seven Samurai”
September 20: “Edward Scissorhands”
October 25: “The Changeling”
November 29: “Rear Window”
December 27: “Cabaret” or “American in Paris”
Located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, the CAC hosts several events such as monthly films, exhibit openings, stage performances, concerts, and more events throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events, visit cacARTS.org or call 254-773-9926.