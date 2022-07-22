Film Review - Nope

Daniel Kaluuya, left, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea appear in a scene from “Nope.”

 Universal Pictures/AP

A great debut in Hollywood can be a blessing and a curse. Once you knock it out of the park like Jordan Peele did with “Get Out,” which captured the zeitgeist so perfectly within the framework of a greatly entertaining thriller, home runs become the standard, not the exception.