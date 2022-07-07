Area events this weekend include a barbecue cook-off at Seaton Star Hall, a family fun day at the CAC in Temple, live music and more.
Family Fun Day at the CAC
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, will hold a “Family Fun Day” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The event will include a tour of newly remodeled art galleries, food, and free movies and popcorn in the auditorium. “Wall-E,” rated G, will be shown at 10 a.m. and “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” rated PG, will be shown at 2 p.m.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring glass to be recycled so that participants may learn the benefits of recycling.
Summer market and food truck frenzy
The Temple Small Business Coalition will host a summer market and “food truck frenzy” 2-8 p.m. Saturday in the Temple City Hall parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event will include multiple food trucks, vendors, live music and more.
Barbecue cook-off
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will hold its 30th annual barbecue cook-off this weekend at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The event will kick off with a concert by Clayton Lawson and headliner Lance Wade Thomas at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Friday’s activities include a kids’ pork chop contest, margarita contest and hamburgers.
Saturday’s activities include a cornhole tournament at noon with registration starting at 11 a.m. Judging for the barbecue and bean cook-off starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday with winners announced at about 4 p.m.
For information contact E.J. Pechal at 254-654-5995.
New exhibit at railroad museum
A new exhibit is opening at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
“¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas,” will be on display at the museum from July 9 through October 9. The bilingual exhibition was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Museum of American History.
The exhibit “captures the excitement of the game, from community baseball teams to the Major League, highlighting how the game can bring people together regardless of race, class, and gender,” the museum said in a news release.
It features reproductions of historic and personal photographs, and graphic elements as well as a short bilingual video produced by “La Vida Baseball” team at TeamWorks Media. QR codes throughout the exhibition will provide visitors with more information on relevant objects, included in a virtual gallery developed as part of the 3D digitization project in collaboration with the Smithsonian Latino Center and the Smithsonian Digitization Program Office.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information visit templerrhm.org.
Special event at Miller Park
Being His Hands and Feet Ministry will hold a special event featuring free food and games 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The event is for homeless individuals, foster families, single-parent families, victims of abuse, and others in need. Activities will include games, free haircuts, free clothing, entertainment and more.
Sami show
Central Texas residents can start their Christmas shopping early at the Sami show this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature multiple vendors selling arts, crafts and more. Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 each and children age 12 and younger will receive free admission.
Spill the Tea: A Queer Social
FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold “Spill the Tea: A Queer Social,” 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to share support, speak on special issues and enjoy a time of fellowship. The event is open to all LGBTQ residents and supporters.
Summer lecture series
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a summer lecture series at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The next speaker will be Jeff McClure on July 10.
McClure’s topic will be “The View from Planet Earth.” McClure “rents time on telescopes” at various locations, KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Co., said. McClure uses the telescopes to takes pictures of stars, supernovas and other celestial objects.
Barbecue festival
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host its inaugural barbecue festival 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The event will feature food from 25 of the top barbecue joints in Texas.
The event will include live music from Wilder Blue and Zane Williams. Tickets are $75 per person and are available online at www.outhousetickets.com.
Live music
The Backroads band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share.
The Killer Dueling Pianos will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are available on www.centraltexastickets.com. The show is presented by the Rotary Club of Temple and will benefit the 411 House and Foster Love of Bell County non-profit groups.
Conjunto and Baraja De Oro will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 55, 101 W. Ave. A in Belton.
Brady Honeycutt will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at The Old Store, 712 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Erica Michelle will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Taylor Graves will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
William Clark Green will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets are available online at www.outhousetickets.com.
Fundraisers
Barbecue benefit
A benefit for Destiny Yount will take place Saturday at the Belton VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton. A barbecue meal will start at noon and an auction will take place at 2 p.m.
Yount, 19, broke her back and was left paralyzed following a car wreck on Jan. 29. She is in need of a rehabilitation facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries, but insurance will not cover the cost. Proceeds will be used to help her receive this medical care. For information call 254-952-6032.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/ signature-events.
