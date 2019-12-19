This weekend’s activities will include a number of Christmas-themed events and several appearances by Santa before his big night.
Bend of the River Christmas
Temple Parks and Recreation will present the fourth annual Bend of the River Christmas event 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive.
This year’s hometown holiday celebration will offer two snow slides, an icicle snow ship, a snowman bouncer, barrel train rides, a snow party and more.
Advance tickets are available online from templeparks.com, and cost $5 per person. Tickets will also be sold at the gate, and children younger than 2 will receive free admission.
The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and Cowboy Santa included in the price of the tickets. Concessions and other merchandise will also be available for purchase.
Home for the Holidays
Temple Civic Theatre will present “Home for the Holidays,” a cabaret style show comprised of music, dance and comedy acts, this coming weekend.
Performances will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $20 for adults and are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.com.
The show will be accompanied by TCT’s annual food drive. Donations can be dropped off under the Christmas tree in the theatre lobby.
Outdoor movie
A free showing of “Home Alone” will be shown tonight outside Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The movie will begin 6 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The Beltonian Theatre
Santa Claus will be at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., taking photos and hearing the Christmas wishes of every child who watches a movie this weekend.
Santa will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. There will be no extra charge to sit with Santa, but purchase of a movie ticket for that day is required.
Breakfast with Santa
Hilton Garden Inn in Temple will host Breakfast with Santa 7-8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Guests can enjoy a kid-friendly breakfast buffet and an exclusive meet and greet with Santa. Children can present Santa with their wish lists, and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras. Pajamas are also encouraged.
Horny Toad Harley-Davidson
Santa Claus will be available for photos 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at Horney Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Horney Toad HOG Chapter will also offer free gift wrapping from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for items purchased in the store by customers. A cookie contest will also take place, with the prize awarded for best voted cookies.
The North Pole Rescue
A free puppet and magic show, featuring Silly Sparkles the Elf, will take place 10:30 Monday at the Temple Public Library.
The event is free for all ages, and will be held in the McLane Room on the third floor. The show is presented by The Friends of the Temple Public Library. For more information, call the Children’s Reference Desk at 254-298-5557.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Ponyboy will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Last call will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Bran Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
A Christmas variety dance will be held 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
The Hot Pickin 57s will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Bran Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Anna Larson will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Sunday
Wes Perryman will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraiser
Sparta VFD
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fireworks stand to help raise funds to build a new station on Sparta Road. The Mr. W. Fireworks stand, located on FM 439 across from Nomad’s convenience store, will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 20-29; is closed Dec. 25; and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 30-31.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.