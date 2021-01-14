Area events this weekend in Central Texas include a gospel concert at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and a monster truck show at the Bell County Expo Center.
Gospel concert
The Erwins and The Sound will be featured in concert to kick off the 31st year for Crimson River Ministries. The concert will take place 7 p.m. today at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Tickets are $20 and all seats are general admission. To purchase a ticket visit crimsonriverministries.com.
Monster truck show
Monster trucks will take flight this Friday and Saturday at the No Limits monster truck show at the Bell County Expo Center.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
The show will feature performances from Bear Foot, the Zilla and the Texas Outlaw monster trucks. The event also will feature supercross motorcycle races, a street truck obstacle course, and monster truck rides.
Tickets range from $18 to $33 each. Those with 100 Level Section tickets will have access to a pre-show VIP pit party, which takes place at 6 p.m. each evening.
For information and tickets, visit www.bellcountyexpo.com. The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at this event.
Gun show
The Lone Star Gun show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The event will include vendors selling new and used guns, swords, knives, hunting gear and coins.
Admission is $7 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Tickets are now available for father-daughter stroll
Tickets are now available for the Father Daughter Sweetheart Stroll, which will be held this year instead of the annual Father-Daughter dance.
The event, open to girls age 18 and younger and father figures of all ages, will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. It will include a stroll around the plaza, music, gifts, photos, refreshments and more.
Tickets are $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online at www.centraltexastickets.com. No tickets will be sold day of and walk ups won’t be allowed.
Those who attend must sign up for time slots in order to help maintain social distancing. The available time slots are: 5-6 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.; 7-8 p.m.; and 8-9 p.m.
Coronavirus safety measures will be enforced at this event. For information call 254-298-5690.
Day of service
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at James Wilson Park.
Members of the community will come together to help clean the park, located at 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed at this event. For information call 254-298-5740.