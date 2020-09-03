Dog paddling will be the most popular way of swimming at Temple’s Clark Pool next weekend at an event held by the city.
The city announced registration for its annual canine cooling off event — now called the Wag N’ Wade Pool Pawty after formerly being Drool in the Pool — is now open. Dogs that are registered will be able to take a dip in the pool, 1808 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, as the city lowers the chemical level so it is safe for the dogs.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 12.
“This event allows pet owners to bring their four-legged friends to swim once a year,” Weems said. “Many dogs love the water, but the chemical levels in the pool prevent them from being able to swim on a regular basis. This event allows residents to enjoy a safe swimming experience with their pets and socialize with other pets as well.”
Weems said the event is only held once each year since the city needs to drop the chemicals in the pool low enough where it is able to maintain sanitation while also being safe for dogs.
According to the American Kennel Club website, chemicals such as chlorine at certain levels are safe for humans even if accidentally ingested — but canines are more sensitive to the same chemicals.
City officials said that residents planning to attend the event will need to show proof of up-to-date vaccination records for their pets.
The city set a limit of 36 slots for the event in an effort to keep with social distancing between owners. Owners will be socially distanced both when in the pool with their pets and when on the deck space surrounding the pool.
Although the city was unable to track down when the event first started, Weems said the event has been growing and saw an estimated 50 canine and human attendee pairs last year.
Weems said the city would also be holding some giveaways during the event for its canine attendees.
Registration for the event costs $5 and is available through the city’s website at https://bit.ly/2QvCuf0. For information, call 254-298-5930.