Fairy tales will take center stage this weekend as area events include youth productions of “Beauty and the Beast” in Temple and “Happily Ever Before” in Cameron. Other Central Texas events this weekend include a downtown street party in Belton to kick off the city’s annual Fourth of July festivities, live music and more.
‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’
Students from Academie Musique of Central Texas will bring the classic tale of “Beauty and the Beast” to life with performances this weekend at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Performances of “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The story follows the gruesome Beast who must fall in love in order to reverse a magic spell and Belle, a smart and pretty young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. Bell attempts to rescue her father who is imprisoned in the Beast’s mysterious castle. Her rescue mission goes awry and Bell is captured by the Beast. Bell and the Beast eventually form a bond and fall in love.
Tickets for the show are available online at cacarts.org.
‘Happily Ever Before’
The Milam County Theater will present “Happily Ever Before,” a production of its summer youth program, at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Lester and Beatrice Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
The play features classic fairy-tale characters in a family friendly alternative storyline in which the villains have had enough. For too long, the Evil Queen, Wicked Stepmother, and Dark Fairy have been pushed into the shadows while the princesses such as Snow White, Cinderella, and Briar Rose get their happily-ever-afters. So, the scoundrels set out to change things.
With the help of the sinister Rumpelstiltskin, the mischief-makers use their magic to travel back in time, planning to change the destinies of each of their princesses and send them down a new path that doesn’t end so happily. But as the villains set their plan in motion, a classic cast of fairy-tale extras — including the Big Bad Wolf, Hansel and Gretel, Goldilocks, and Robin Hood — unwittingly change the princesses’ stories and the course of the villains’ plans.
Tickets are $8 and are available at the box office or online at milamcommunitytheater@com.
Belton Fourth of July kick-off event
Belton will kick off the sizzling summer with a street party Saturday evening in advance of its popular Fourth of July celebration.
The Downtown Belton Street Party, presented by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday outside the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will feature live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, activities and games, and, a news release says, “fun for all.”
The chamber said its free street party is “a non-ticketed family-friendly event” open to the public “with a goal of bringing people together to celebrate in the downtown Belton area.”
“We are excited about bringing this event back to our community for the Fourth of July Celebration,” Randy Pittenger, chamber president and CEO, said. “We are especially thankful for our event sponsors who are making this available to our community and visitors at no charge.”
The party gets started at 5:30 p.m. with live music on the main stage in front of the courthouse on Central. The Leon River Band, featuring Kyle Heitmiller, Elizabeth Finch, Jerry Pate and Jeff Pustka, will perform.
Tejano award-winning band Grupo Pression also will perform, followed by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band.
The event will include family-friendly activities, including a photo booth, face painting, axe throwing, corn hole and other games.
A variety of food trucks and craft brewers also will be at the event to sell their products.
Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Temple Children’s Museum special event
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, will host a special summer camp event, “Move, Groove and Do” at 9 a.m. today.
The event is for children ages 4-5 and costs $25 per child. Participants will dance and move to the rhythm of different beats of music. The event will include movement games and activities that encourage self-esteem.
Space is limited. To reserve a spot visit www.templechildrensmuseum.org or call 254-500-7617.
Pop-up sale at the library
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will host a Christmas-themed “pop-up” sale today through July 1. Items for sale will include crafts, needlework, handmade DIY books, cookbooks, fiction and more. All books are $1-$2 (cash only).
The sale is open during the library’s normal hours. For information call 254-298-5556.
FoxDog upcoming events
FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold “Notoriously PG-13,” a backyard comedy show at 8 p.m. on Friday. The show, which is free, will feature comedians Tania Morales, James Garibay, Justin Moreno, and Connor King II with Alex Cunningham as host.
FoxDog also will host an LGBTQ pride event from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature live mural painting by Laced and Found, arts and crafts vendors, and live music. The musical acts will include Kady Rain, Martian Folk, Harper Rye, Lilly and The Implements, and Jordan Valentin.
Summer lecture series
Barrow Brewing Co. and the Institute for the Humanities are hosting a summer lecture series at 2 p.m. on Sundays at the brewery, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The guest speaker for June 26 will be the Rev. Rachel Harber, who will discuss how a practice of journaling can transform you and then transform the world.
The event is free and open to the public.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “The Trip to Bountiful” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
The film came out in 1985 and it is set in Texas in the 1940s. An elderly woman (Geraldine Page) is determined to visit her childhood home for one last time. The film is based on the play by Horton Foote and Geraldine Page won the best actress Oscar for this role.
Live music
Jean Pierre and The Zydeco Angels will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave. The concert is part of the city of Temple’s annual Hot Summer Sounds series. Those who attend the show, which is free, are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
DJ Desperado will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 55, 101 W. Ave. A in Belton.
The Glenn Collins Big Band will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Meg Groves will perform 11 a.m. Saturday, and Anna Larson will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Beth Lee and the Breakups will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Ryan Youmans will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Salado museum benefit
“A Bluebonnet Weekend,” an event benefiting the Salado Museum and College Park, will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 423 S. Main St. in Salado. The event will feature “Bluebonnet Road,” a musical comedy by Louise Richardson and “My Life in Song,” a concert by Richard Paul Thomas. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee option also available. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Salado Museum and College Park.
John Mayo Memorial Golf Tournament
The John Mayo Memorial Golf Tournament, which benefits Central Texas Youth Services, will take place Monday at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and tee time will be 1 p.m. Cost is $175 for individual players.
For information contact Dana Lange at 254-534-2459 or Nikki Mayo at 254-541-9805.
Barbecue benefit
A benefit for Destiny Yount will take place Saturday, July 9, at the Belton VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton. A barbecue meal will start at noon and an auction will take place at 2 p.m.
Yount, 19, broke her back and was left paralyzed following a car wreck on Jan. 29. She is in need of a rehabilitation facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries, but insurance will not cover the cost. Proceeds will be used to help her receive this medical care. For information call 254-952-6032.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
