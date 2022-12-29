Central Texans will have the opportunity to ring in the new year with style this weekend. Area events include the Last Night gala at the airport in Temple and multiple New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Temple. Other area events include a pole-vaulting competition at the Bell County Expo Center, live music and more.
New Year’s Eve gala
The Last Night New Year’s Eve gala benefiting the Ralph Wilson Youth Club will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the McLane hangar at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 F Airport Road in Temple.
The event will include complimentary childcare at the youth club, valet parking, dinner, premium beverage service, live music, dancing and fireworks at midnight.
Tickets are $300 each and a table seating eight is available for $2,400. Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
New Year’s Eve at Corkys
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will hold a New Year’s Eve bash on Saturday.
Trivia will take place from 7-9 p.m. and Moon Tide will provide musical entertainment from 9 p.m. until midnight. The event will feature drinks, food, party favors, a champagne toast and more.
Tickets are $45 per person and $80 per couple. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
Mo’s Railyard New Year’s Eve pajama party
Mo’s Railyard, 8 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a New Year’s Eve pajama party starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will feature music from DJ Smooth, free appetizers, prize balloon drop, games and contests, and champagne at midnight. Participants are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Admission is $10 per person.
Pole-vaulting competition
Athletes of all ages will take to the air this weekend during a pole-vaulting competition at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The 14th-annual Expo Explosion will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Garth arena.
The event will feature nearly 400 pole vaulters from around the world from middle school vaulters, to olympians. For registration information and the full schedule visit expoexplosion.com.
Temple Roadshow
The Temple Roadshow will take place Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 3-7, at the Residence Inn, 4301 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The event features one-on-one evaluations of antiques from experts. Participants may bring old coins and currency, clocks, jewelry, music instruments, and other items to be appraised by the experts. Evaluations and admission are free.
The event is hosted by Premier Gold, Silver and Coin. For information visit www.premiergoldsilverandcoin.com.
Live music
Ryan Youmans will perform 6 p.m. on Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Amanda Brown will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Old Friends band will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. Admission is $10 per person.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at SPJST Lodge 24 Flag Hall, 411 FM 964 in Burlington. Admission is $15 per person.
Martian Folk will perform at a New Year’s Eve celebration at 7 p.m. on Saturday at FoxDog beer garden, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
Madstone will perform at New Year’s Eve bash Saturday at 9 p.m. Saturday at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
Kenny Orts and No Chance will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Academie Musique ‘Yule Ball’
Academie Musique of Central Texas will hold a Harry Potter-themed “Yule Ball” fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Friday in the parish hall at Christ Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
The event will include dancing, sandwiches, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, and a Harry Potter-themed photo booth.
Tickets are $40 each (includes food, non-alcoholic beverages, and two alcohol tickets) or $30 (includes food and non-alcoholic beverages). To purchase tickets, email Callie Dennis at cdennis@amcentex.org
Formal dress is encouraged, but not required. All proceeds will go toward the costs of Academie Musique’s summer musicals.
Purse bingo
Tickets are now available for a “Galentine’s Day” purse bingo event benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m.
The event will feature bingo games, a silent auction, and a drawing for prizes. Featured purse brands include Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Tickets are $70 each and reserved tables for six are available for $380. Each reservation includes one game card set per person. Tickets are available online at www.auctria.events/pursebingo.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be sumbitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.