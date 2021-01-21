Events in Central Texas this weekend include a Sami show at the Bell County Expo Center, a boat show in Belton, a virtual telethon benefiting the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, and the Texas Stagecoach Wine Trail.
A virtual evening in the South Pacific
The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will host a telethon 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday live on YouTube.
The South Pacific-themed virtual event will feature a rotating cast of hosts, 10 entertainers and a live auction starting at 8 p.m.
To participate in the auction, viewers will text their bids to a specific phone number associated with the item.
The Contemporaries have a wide variety of items ready for the auction, including home repairs, a meet and greet at the CAC’s Texas Music Series and even a week stay in Orlando, Fla.
Visit cacarts.org to watch the telethon.
Proceeds from the telethon will benefit the CAC and arts in education programs.
Texas Stagecoach Wine Trail
The Texas Stagecoach Wine Trail, an event highlighting Central Texas wineries, will take place Friday through Sunday at various locations.
Those who participate in the wine trail will have the opportunity to drive routes that were operated by western stagecoaches for more than 60 years while sampling some of the best wines in the region.
Ticket holders will receive three complimentary wine tastings at each participating winery.
For tickets and details on participating wineries, visit tinyurl.com/y6a2uv6f.
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during this event.
Sami show
A Sami show featuring vendors selling homemade arts, crafts and more will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Tickets to enter are $6 each; admission is free for children age 12 and younger.
Patrons will be asked to wear masks and other coronavirus safety measures will be in place at this event. For information visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Boat show
Bingham Marine, 4505 FM 439 in Belton, will hold a boat show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event will include giveaways and a food truck also will be on site.
Those who attend will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Book bargains at Temple library
Bags full of books are now available at the Temple Public Library for $5 each. Selections include fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, children’s books and more.
Call 254 298-5556 to arrange for your selection and curbside pickup.
The library is located at 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Cooking class: Menudo
The city of Temple will hold a cooking class focusing on menudo 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn to cook this traditional Mexican soup.
The class is open to residents age 16 and older. Cost is $19 per person and preregistration is required. For more information call 254-298-5690 or email bgarcia@templetx.gov.
Boat show at Bell County Expo Center postponed
The annual Central Texas Boat and Outdoor show, originally scheduled for Jan. 22-24 at the Bell County Expo Center, has been postponed. No new date has been set by the event planners.
