Christmas is coming early in Central Texas as upcoming events include the annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail this weekend in Belton and Temple’s annual Christmas parade on Monday.
Temple Christmas parade
The city of Temple will hold its 75th annual Christmas parade Monday, Dec. 6.
Mayor Tim Davis will light the city’s Christmas tree at 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
The parade will begin immediately after the tree lighting at about 6:30 p.m. The parade will feature bands, floats, decorated vehicles, and more. Special awards will be given to the entries that best depict Christmas spirit and the parade theme of “The Magic of Christmas.”
The parade starts at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street, proceeds west along Adams Avenue in front of the Municipal Building and all the way to North 23rd Street and then turns north and disbands at Temple High School.
Guests may park on the side streets and walk to Adams Avenue or park in several of the public parking lots located along Adams Avenue. The municipal parking at City Hall will be available for parking and handicap parking. When determining the best parade viewing location, it is recommended to park your car and walk to your chosen viewing area from the same side of Adams Avenue in which you will be sitting.
Parade spectators are encouraged to line the route with their lawn chairs to watch the procession. Sixth Street and Eighth Street will close at 4 p.m. and Adams Avenue will close at 5:45 p.m. for the parade, which city officials expect to last for about an hour and a half. All roads will reopen immediately following the parade. Detours will be implemented in the area.
Christmas on the Chisholm Trail
The city of Belton and the Downtown Belton Business Alliance will hold its annual Christmas celebration “Christmas on the Chisholm Trail, An Old Fashion Christmas” this weekend.
Festivities will start with a showing of the film “Polar Express” at 6 p.m. Friday in front of the historic Bell County Courthouse. Following the film will be the official tree lighting ceremony.
Festivities will continue from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Belton. Activities will include vendors, food trucks, opportunities to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a kids’ zone with inflatables, live music and a parade at 6 p.m.
Salado Christmas Stroll, parade and ‘A Christmas Carol’
The 61st annual Salado Christmas Stroll will kick off with a Christmas parade at 6 p.m. today. The parade will begin at Royal and Main Streets on the south side of Salado, traveling north on Main Street and ending at the Salado Civic Center.
Following the parade, the historic Salado Christmas Stroll will be officially started. Dates are Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.
Salado businesses will host a variety of Stroll events both weekends including Outdoor Live Nativity at First Baptist Church, live performances of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” at the Tablerock Amphitheatre and live music at various venues along the route. Tickets for Tablerock performances can be found at centraltexastickets.com. “A Christmas Carol” performances will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, and the following Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. Shows will begin 7 p.m. each night at the amphitheater located on Royal Street.
A Christmas market will be hosted on both Saturdays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
‘Aladdin Jr.’ at Temple Civic Theatre
Temple Civic Theatre will offer performances of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.
The production is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.
Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.
For tickets visit templecivictheatre.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
CEO Youth League spelling bee
The CEO Youth League will hold a spelling bee Saturday at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple.
Doors will open at noon and the event will begin at 1 p.m. Entry costs $10 per person and children may enter for free. To register a competitor visit cylspellingbee.eventbrite.com.
Concessions will be available.
First Friday
The First Friday event, which features merchant discounts, live music and more, will take place Friday evening in downtown Temple.
Sammy G’s annual toy drive
Sammy G’s fourth annual toy drive will take place 7 p.m. Friday in front of Fire Base Brewing Co. at 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
The annual toy drive was started by Sammy “Sammy G” Gamino, in coordination with King Solomon Masonic Lodge in Temple.
The event, which will be a block party, will feature live music, food and games. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Temple Police Department’s Blue Santa program.
Santa at the Depot
Santa Claus will visit the Santa Fe Depot in downtown Temple 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is sponsored by the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, will feature Christmas music and the opportunity to meet and greet the Jolly Old Elf.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at https://bit.ly/3CfFHFE.
Lake Belton Christmas boat parade
The annual Christmas boat parade on Lake Belton will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Boats will be decorated and lit with Christmas lights and decorations as they travel around the lake.
Those interested in participating in the parade may pre-register at Frank’s Marina, 3260 Lake Park Road in Belton or by calling 254-939-7443.
Christmas on the Farm
Christmas on the Farm, a family friendly holiday event sponsored by Aware Central Texas, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Admission is 50 cents per person and $2 for families.
The event offers 40 activities for children of all ages as well as the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Salado Historical Society home tour
The Salado Historical Society’s annual home tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Five Salado homes and the village’s historic log cabins will be a part of this year’s tour.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the homes. Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Tickets also may be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Salado Library, 1151 N. Main St.
Maps and directions to the homes will be included with ticket sales.
Epically Hogwarts Holiday at CTC
The Epically Geeky group at Central Texas College will hold an “Epically Hogwarts Holiday” event 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Science Theater on the CTC campus in Killeen.
Activities will include a Yule Ball, “Sky Over Hogwarts” sky tour/talk, laser light show, activity rooms, food for purchase and more. Wristbands are $10 in advance and $15 at the door for people age 13 and older and $5 in advance and $7 at the door for participants ages 4 to 12. Children ages 3 and younger may enter for free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at ctc4.me/HogwartsHoliday.
Belton senior center activities
The Belton Senior Activity Center. 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton, will hold a dance at 6:30 p.m. today. Music will be provided by the Backroads band. Attendees are encouraged to bring a snack dish to share.
A Quilt Show and Tea will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the center. The event will showcase the work of local quilters and raise funds for the center.
Live music
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Temple High School. The featured guest performers will be Priscilla Santana, soprano, and Brian Joyce, tenor.
Multiple musical acts will perform Friday evening at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple. Matthew MacDonald will perform at 9 p.m., Jonna Mae and the Mae Flies will take the stage at 9:45 p.m. and the Midnight Tradesmen will close out the evening with a performance at 10:45 p.m. Live music will continue on Saturday at the pub with a performance by Lance Wade Thomas at 9 p.m.
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 7:30 p.m. Friday at the VFW at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Chad Richard will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. Several musical acts are planned at the brewery on Saturday with the Colin Houlihan Quartet performing at 1 p.m., Don Audette performing at 4:30 p.m. and the Anna Larson band entertaining patrons at 7 p.m. Wayworn Traveler will perform at the brewery at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Mark Richey will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Marcus Lindsey will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees
The annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees, a fundraiser supporting the United Way of Central Texas, will be held virtually and in person 6 p.m. today at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Seventeen Christmas trees will be given away as prizes in a drawing.
Each tree will be professionally decorated and will include more than $1,000 worth of gifts.
The event will include live and silent auctions, dinner, and live entertainment. For information and tickets, visit www.uwct.org at 254-778-8616.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, are on sale. The ball, which will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Multiple sponsorship levels are available. To purchase a ticket or for information, call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club garage sale
The Breakfast Lions Club will hold its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4410 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Proceeds from the sale will help support local charities.
Children’s hospital gift drive
Allison Dickson’s sixth-annual gift drive benefitting the Childlife Department at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center is accepting donations now through Dec. 5. Dickson hopes to raise $6,000 to help the department purchase a new video game system since the department had to retire its last gaming cart. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution may contact Dickson at 254-624-9349 or email Alli91879@aol.com.
Holiday bazaar
A holiday bazaar benefitting Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. The event will include photo opportunities with Santa, food and arts and crafts vendors. Vendor spaces and sponsorships are available. For information visit www.holytrinitychs.org/holiday-bazaar.
