Three photographers

JohnJohn Montelongo, Jason Deckman and Christopher Winston are three of Temple’s most popular photographers. The trio recently met at 1914 Coffee House to discuss plans for their Feb. 11 photo exhibit at Total Elegance Creations, 15 S. Main Street in Temple.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

Area activities coming up this weekend include the annual Caring Ball supporting the Temple Community Clinic, a photography exhibit, “Madagascar, Jr.” at Temple Civic Theatre, and drag racing at the Little River Dragway.