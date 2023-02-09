Area activities coming up this weekend include the annual Caring Ball supporting the Temple Community Clinic, a photography exhibit, “Madagascar, Jr.” at Temple Civic Theatre, and drag racing at the Little River Dragway.
Mommy and Me
The city of Belton has announced that it is resuming its “Mommy and Me” movement and music program on Thursdays starting at 9:30 a.m. today at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The class aims to provide a fun environment to explore dance and rhythm with your child. Cost is $5 per child and the class is geared for children ages 1-4, but all ages are welcome.
The class instructor will be Lindsay Nielsen, a mother of two with professional dance experience. Pre-registration is not required. For information email parkandrec@beltontexas.gov.
Spill the Tea: Queer Social
Central Texas Pride Community Center and FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop will host Spill the Tea: Queer Social from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is a meet-up opportunity for LGBTQIA people and allies. Participants will discuss queer history, activism and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
Infatuation: Viewfinder Stories
They call themselves “a brotherhood of photographers,” because they often run into each other while shooting events and assignments, and they support each other’s work by attending shows and exhibits.
All three — JohnJohn Montelongo, Jason Deckman and Chris Winston will be the featured artists at a photography exhibition — Infatuation: Viewfinder Series — at Total Elegance Creations in Downtown Temple on Saturday.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. and run until about 10 p.m. In addition to outstanding photographs, the event will feature music by Lacy, aka DJ Buried Alive, and food by You Da Man, Noodle Man. Admission will be $5.
“We are billing this as a show by photographers who have covered events and projects for the city,” Montelongo said. “We hope to make this an annual event.”
Black heritage event
As part of an annual event held in East Temple, local talent will once again be celebrated by the Temple Black Heritage Committee. The committee announced that it will hold its annual “Negro Life and Achiever’s Day” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J.
Group officials said that they planned to repeat the same theme as their 2020 event, which will celebrate local and historical talent in the community.
Lovie Williams, an organizer for the event, said the theme for this year’s event focuses on the need for communities to pass down their skills and knowledge to the newer generations.
“The theme is ‘From Generation to Generation,’” Williams said. “We are focusing on (informing) the public about the importance of us passing information down from one generation to the next generation. It starts at home.”
Williams said that Rev. Varden Grayer, who works at Mount Zion Baptist Church, will be the special guest at this year’s event and will perform.
The event is free and open to the public.
‘Madagascar, Jr.’ at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre will present performances of Dreamwork’s “Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr.” this weekend.
The story follows Alex the lion, who is the king of the urban jungle and the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo — have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of some prodigious penguins — to explore the world.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Little River Dragway top end racing
Little River Dragway, 13314 State Highway 95 in Holland, will hold top end races on Saturday.
Gates will open at 10 a.m., a drivers’ meeting will take place at noon and racing will begin directly after the drivers’ meeting. There will be multiple racing categories, including slow car, modern street, small tire and mini bike.
Admission is $15 per person. For information visit littleriverdragway.com.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Jarrod Birmingham will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Bell County PRCA Rodeo event at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Brandi Clark, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Markus Miller will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Anna Larson will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Fred Fuller will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Jazz Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Martian Folk will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Backroads Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Seaton Star Hall, 10852 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Smokkin Maxx will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Kris Gordon with Niles City will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Caring Ball
The 28th annual Caring Ball, which supports the Temple Community Clinic, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include a wine tasting and dinner service provided by Pignetti’s, with live music for people to dance to provided by Dallas-based The Motion Band.
The registration deadline has expired. For more information visit CaringBall.com.
Valentines Ball
The Ladies Auxiliary for the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Valentine’s Day Ball fundraiser on Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The event will provide a night of dinner, dancing, live music and auctions in support of local firefighters. Social time will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the event and are available online at www.eventcreate.com/e/mprlavalentinesball2023. Proceeds from the event will help support the fire department.
Sausage supper
The Seaton Brethren Church annual sausage supper fundraiser will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Plates cost $12 each and include homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, new potatoes, green beans, desserts and tea or coffee. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
There also will be a bake sale with kolaches, pies, cakes and more available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event benefit the ministry of the church, community, repairs on the sanctuary and other projects.
The event is open to the public.
Fish fry
A fish fry will take place twice on Wednesday, Feb. 22, — from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m. — at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple.
Plates will be available for $14 at the door. Delivery will be available by calling Johnny Garcia at 254-718-0933.
Proceeds from the event will help support the church’s ministry.
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library will hold the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 Main St. in Belton.
This year’s featured guests are “Orphan Moon” author T.K. Lukas, “Where the Rivers Ran Red” author Michael Donahue and “Buddy the Globetrotter” author Dr. R.E. Burke.
Tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is available for $250. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 254-933-5830 or visit freindsbeltonlibrary.org.
Proceeds from ticket sales help fund activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library.
Bumble Rumble
The “Bumble Rumble,” a wrestling showcase by 360 Pro Wrestling, will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the commons area at Academy High School, 602 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the senior class at Academy High School.
Tickets are available at the school’s office or by calling 254-217-6126.
