For Central Texans wanting to experience some holiday fun, there is no shortage of events coming up this weekend. Area activities include the Feast of Sharing in Temple, the annual production of “A Christmas Carol” in Salado and the musical comedy “Elf” at the Temple Civic Theatre.
Feast of Sharing community meal
H-E-B will hold its 23rd annual Feast of Sharing holiday community meal from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
In addition to the meal, which is free and open to the public, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, arts and crafts, and children’s activities.
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will present its 30th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado. Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet and directed by Thom Wilson, the Tablerock production of “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge told in drama as Dickens wrote it.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger.
‘Elf, the Musical’
Temple Civic Theatre is getting into the Christmas spirit with performances of “Elf, the Musical,” which will take place 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The story follows Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased on centraltexastickets.com.
The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Christmas events in Troy
The Christmas spirit will be alive and well in Troy this weekend.
The city will host its sixth-annual Holiday Extravaganza market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. The market will feature more than 15 businesses selling arts, crafts and more. Entry to the event is free.
Also on Saturday, Project Troy will hold a Christmas in the Park parade, which begins at 5 p.m. at the old middle school on East Main Street. The parade will travel along College and Austin Streets and end at Troy Park, where there will be festivities and vendors. Wayfinder, a scouting organization, will hold a jambalaya fundraiser as part of the event. For information on Project Troy, call 254-421-5022.
Book signing
Lynn Woolley will hold a book unveiling and signing event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2nd Street Emporium, 8 S. Second St. in downtown Temple.
The book, “Darker Secrets,” is a short story collection with many of the tales set in Texas. It features vampires, haunted houses, private eyes, and three tales from the Strange Café. It is the second in a series of three books.
“If you read the prior book, ‘The Clock Tower and Other Stories,’ you’ll notice some familiar characters returning in ‘Darker Secrets,” Woolley said in a news release. “But even so, this collection has its own eerie identity.”
The book is available in paperback and as an eBook for Kindle or Nook.
In addition to being an author, Woolley hosts “Cardle & Woolley” on KJCE Talk 1370 in Austin and the “Planet Logic” podcast. He has served as a radio news anchor in Austin and as a political opinion writer for The Dallas Morning News.
VFW holiday meal
VFW Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a holiday meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This year’s event will include an awards ceremony honoring local police and firefighters.
The event is free and open to the public.
Holiday market events
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a holiday market and food truck “frenzy” from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the city hall parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature food trucks and vendors selling arts, crafts, and more.
Another holiday market featuring hand-made goods and other items will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 107 Royal St. in Salado.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, also will hold a holiday market on Saturday. The “Old World Holiday Market” will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. at the brewery, located at 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.
Bell County Expo Center events
Multiple events are planned this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
A Sami Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall. The show, which features a Christmas theme, will include vendors selling garden decor, jewelry, floral designs, woodcrafts, art, candles, gourmet foods, boutique clothing and more. Entry is $6 per person and free for children ages 12 and younger.
The Little Valley Auto Swap will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the exposition exhibit area. The event will feature vendors selling auto parts, antiques, collectables and more.
Homeless outreach and gospel concert
The Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee ministry will hold a gospel concert and homeless outreach event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 301 W. Ave. A in Temple.
The event will feature performances from multiple southern and country gospel artists.
Also, blankets, socks, goodie bags and other clothing items will be given to those in need in attendance. There will be food available.
Those scheduled to perform include Ricky Paul Puckett, Jimmy and Debbie Riley, David Jordan, Ricky Missildine, Jimmy Smith, Tom McLaughlin, Mark and Rene Lackey, Matthew and Rachel Bush, Branded Cross, Zac Clifton, Aldaberto Santiago, and Rhonda Stofferahn.
Live music
Holly Tucker will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets for the Christmas concert are $20 each and may be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Ed Leonard and Friends will perform 8 p.m. Friday at VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Ryan Paul Davis will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Treno Pizzeria and Taproom, 112 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
Hyway Traveler will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Movin’ Melvin Brown will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jon Austin and Mojo Filter will perform 6 p.m. on Friday and Martian Folk will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
The Salado Community Chorus will present a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 210 S. Main St. in Salado.
Fundraiser
Christmas tree contest
Temple Civic Theatre is now holding its annual “Best Christmas Tree Contest Ever!” and annual food and toy drive. Local groups were invited to decorate a tree for their organization. Patrons can vote for their favorite tree by stopping by the theater during open hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Food and toy donations can also be dropped off during those hours.
To vote, patrons buy tickets for $1. Drop the ticket in the corresponding donation box. All proceeds will go to the winning tree’s organization. Voting will end Dec. 17 and the winning tree will be announced on Dec. 18.
This year’s participating organizations are Feed My Sheep Temple, Temple Music Club, Carter BloodCare, Aware Central Texas, Temple Literacy Council and Academie Musique of Central Texas.
For information contact the theater at 254-778-4751.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.